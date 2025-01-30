TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 30, 2025

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

group of prominent interfaith and pro-democracy figures has voiced a moral call for the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, which recently hit its 100-day mark, to strengthen democracy and uphold integrity in governing the country of 280 million people.

The group, called Gerakan Nurani Bangsa, consists of well-known figures such as Sinta Nuriyah Wahid, the widow of late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid, her daughter and interfaith activist Alissa Wahid, Muslim cleric Quraish Shihab, Jakarta Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo, Buddhist monk Sri Pannavaro Mahathera, former religious affairs minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin and philosopher Karlina Supelli.

The group expressed the hope that the nation’s leaders, whether those in the legislative, executive or judicial branches, will remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding and enhancing democracy.

“Democracy is the manifestation of the people's sovereignty; improving the quality of its implementation is a necessity. State administrators need to maintain this perspective every step of the way,” Alissa was quoted as saying in a press release on Tuesday.

“As mandated by the Constitution, all of the nation’s elements, state administrators, civil society and the business community, must maintain and care for national and social values to ensure the integrity and unity of Indonesia,” she added.

Democracy observers have pointed out that Prabowo, who took office in October last year, inherited a democracy that is weaker and less competitive than at any other time since the country transitioned from the authoritarian regime under late president Soeharto, his former father-in-law.

Prabowo’s sweeping victory in February of last year was marred by controversies surrounding the candidacy of his Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and accusations that the former president was plotting to build a political dynasty and mobilized state resources to ensure the pair won the presidential election.

