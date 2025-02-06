TheJakartaPost

‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days

The President said during the first 100 days of his administration he had warned every ministry to “clean up” their act, otherwise they “will be cleaned out”.  

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 6, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech while attending an event to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's largest Muslim organization, at the Istora Senayan indoor arena of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Stadium, Jakarta, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has warned all government officials to avoid corruption and fraud after the public gave mixed reviews on the performance of his administration in its first 100 days. 

The President said during the first 100 days of his administration he had warned every ministry to “clean up” their act, otherwise they “will be cleaned out”.  

“I have warned [the officials] so many times, now [after 100 days] anyone defiant, stubborn or opposing the big wave of clean government, I will punish,” he said on Wednesday during his speech in an event to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim organization. 

The chairman of the Gerindra Party passed the 100-day mark of his administration last week, receiving mixed reviews for his performance. 

While still struggling to deliver his main programs, including the free nutritious meals for schoolchildren and pregnant women, Prabowo has received an overwhelmingly positive approval rating of around 80 percent, according to pollsters Indikator Politik Indonesia and Litbang Kompas.

The figure is about 18 percentage points higher than that of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in his first few months as president in 2015 and five percentage points higher than Jokowi’s rating at the end of his administration last year.

Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios), a Jakarta-based think tank, however, gave negative reviews on the performance of Prabowo, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and cabinet ministers. The ministers who received the worst reviews were Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai, Cooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni.  

The group recommended that the President should replace the poor-performing ministers in a reshuffle. 

Read also: After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans

Prabowo said every leader must be able to set a good example, even if it means that they have to take unpopular actions. 

Responding to the criticism, he said that he would take action against those who did not perform well.

“Those who don’t want to work for the people, I will get rid of them,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s event, without elaborating. 

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker shows hand-rolled kreteks (clove cigarettes) on Jan. 4, 2024, at a cigarette factory in Kudus, Central Java.
Society

Government to curb online cigarette ads, protect children's health
Maintaining strict standards: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) greets cabinet ministers ahead of a plenary meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025, where the President expressed his appreciation for the work of his cabinet and aides since he took office in October 2024.
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers
Then-North Sumatra gubernatorial candidate Bobby Nasution holds up ballots on Nov. 27, 2024, ahead of casting his vote for the North Sumatra and Medan elections at a polling station in Medan, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gave a speech while attending the Harlah Nahdlatul Ulama event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The peak of the commemoration of the 102nd Birthday of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) raised the theme of Working Together with the People for Indonesia Maslahat.
Politics

‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days
Employees work at a gas station in Tangerang on March 1, 2022.
Editorial

What's ahead for Danantara?
People walk amid collapsed buildings along the Saftawi street at Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia ‘strongly rejects’ Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Govt orders MNC Land to halt project linked to Trump
Society

Government to curb online cigarette ads, protect children's health
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers
Archipelago

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election
Economy

EU, France pledge 14.7 million euros for energy transition
Regulations

Experts demand enforcement of truck safety
Society

NU ready to back Prabowo's agenda for national welfare
Tech

After DeepSeek leap forward, Russia's Sberbank plans joint AI research with China
