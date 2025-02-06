TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Mining concession plan get mixed reaction from universities

The government's idea to grant mining concessions to tertiary institutions has met with a mixed response, with some universities saying it could have a mutually beneficial outcome for both sectors and at least one professor alleging it is a subversive move to silence critics of the mining industry.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mining concession plan get mixed reaction from universities Heavy equipment is parked on May 27, 2024, at a mining area in Parung Panjang, Bogor regency, West Java. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he government’s plan to grant mineral and coal mining concessions to universities has drawn a mixed reaction from higher education institutions, including some welcoming the idea as a way to improve mining governance and address the funding shortage for academic research.

Agus Muhammad Hatta, vice rector of the 10 November Institute of Technology (ITS) in Surabaya, East Java, said the mining concession plan would “provide economic benefits to universities and surrounding communities”, as quoted in a Feb. 4 article on the ITS News webpage.

Budi Djatmiko, chairman of the Association of Indonesian Private Universities (APTISI), presented a similar take on the government’s plan at a meeting on Monday with the House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) in Jakarta.

“The option is whether to grant the concessions to tycoons and foreigners or to universities, which has thousands of individuals,” Budi told the meeting, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Baleg has been deliberating over the past month a revision to Law No. 4/2009 on minerals and coal, which includes the plan to grant expedited mining concession areas to tertiary institutions with minimum accreditation of level B.

Last May, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo issued a regulation that allows businesses owned by religious organizations to be eligible for mining permits, “to improve the people’s welfare”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Plan to grant universities mining concessions draws flak

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

Related Articles

Mining concession plan get mixed reaction from universities

Ministry moves to exclude university KIP from budget efficiency policy

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

University mining grants meant to stifle dissent: Activists

Responsible mining can advance global environmental goals

Related Article

Mining concession plan get mixed reaction from universities

Ministry moves to exclude university KIP from budget efficiency policy

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

University mining grants meant to stifle dissent: Activists

Responsible mining can advance global environmental goals

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker shows hand-rolled kreteks (clove cigarettes) on Jan. 4, 2024, at a cigarette factory in Kudus, Central Java.
Society

Government to curb online cigarette ads, protect children's health
Maintaining strict standards: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) greets cabinet ministers ahead of a plenary meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025, where the President expressed his appreciation for the work of his cabinet and aides since he took office in October 2024.
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers
Then-North Sumatra gubernatorial candidate Bobby Nasution holds up ballots on Nov. 27, 2024, ahead of casting his vote for the North Sumatra and Medan elections at a polling station in Medan, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gave a speech while attending the Harlah Nahdlatul Ulama event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The peak of the commemoration of the 102nd Birthday of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) raised the theme of Working Together with the People for Indonesia Maslahat.
Politics

‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days
Employees work at a gas station in Tangerang on March 1, 2022.
Editorial

What's ahead for Danantara?
People walk amid collapsed buildings along the Saftawi street at Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia ‘strongly rejects’ Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Govt orders MNC Land to halt project linked to Trump
Society

Government to curb online cigarette ads, protect children's health
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers
Archipelago

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election
Economy

EU, France pledge 14.7 million euros for energy transition
Regulations

Experts demand enforcement of truck safety
Society

NU ready to back Prabowo's agenda for national welfare
Tech

After DeepSeek leap forward, Russia's Sberbank plans joint AI research with China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Mining concession plan get mixed reaction from universities

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.