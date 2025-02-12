Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister’s special staff

Influencer Deddy Corbuzier (left) and five other special staffers are sworn-in during a ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Central Jakarta on Feb, 11, 2025. Deddy has been tasked as special staff in social and public communication. (Courtesy of Defense Ministry/-)

Deddy Corbuzier has been appointed as a special staffer at the Defense Ministry owing to his expertise in public communications, the ministry spokesman said in a statement.

D efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin inaugurated social media influencer Deddy Corbuzier as a special staffer on Tuesday together with five others.

Deddy, whose real name is Deodatus Andreas Deddy Cahyadi Sunjoyo, was appointed as a special staffer on social and public communications, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Sjafrie said in his Instagram account that the special staff appointments emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration in safeguarding national sovereignty.

He described it as a symbol of appreciation for those who have made relentless contributions.

"With this new mandate, it is hoped that innovations and policies will emerge to further strengthen national defense for a stronger and more sovereign Indonesia," Sjafrie said in his Instagram account @sjafrie.sjamoseddin.

Also being installed as special staff were Maj. Gen. (ret) Sudrajat in defense diplomacy; law lecturer Kris Wijoyo Soepandji in state governance; former staffer at the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Lenis Kogoya in state sovereignty; Indra Irawan in defense economics and IT expert Sylvia Efi Widyantari Sumarlin in cyber security, the ministry said in the statement.

Deddy is a well-known influencer and TV personality with a massive social media following who started his career as a magician.