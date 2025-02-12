TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister’s special staff

Deddy Corbuzier has been appointed as a special staffer at the Defense Ministry owing to his expertise in public communications, the ministry spokesman said in a statement. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

Influencer Deddy Corbuzier (left) and five other special staffers are sworn-in during a ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Central Jakarta on Feb, 11, 2025. Deddy has been tasked as special staff in social and public communication. (Courtesy of Defense Ministry/-)

D

efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin inaugurated social media influencer Deddy Corbuzier as a special staffer on Tuesday together with five others.

Deddy, whose real name is Deodatus Andreas Deddy Cahyadi Sunjoyo, was appointed as a special staffer on social and public communications, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Sjafrie said in his Instagram account that the special staff appointments emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration in safeguarding national sovereignty.

He described it as a symbol of appreciation for those who have made relentless contributions.

"With this new mandate, it is hoped that innovations and policies will emerge to further strengthen national defense for a stronger and more sovereign Indonesia," Sjafrie said in his Instagram account @sjafrie.sjamoseddin.

Also being installed as special staff were Maj. Gen. (ret) Sudrajat in defense diplomacy; law lecturer Kris Wijoyo Soepandji in state governance; former staffer at the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Lenis Kogoya in state sovereignty; Indra Irawan in defense economics and IT expert Sylvia Efi Widyantari Sumarlin in cyber security, the ministry said in the statement.

Deddy is a well-known influencer and TV personality with a massive social media following who started his career as a magician.

Then president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of then president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) greet attendants of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project.
Archipelago

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran

