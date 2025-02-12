Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister’s special staff

Deddy Corbuzier has been appointed as a special staffer at the Defense Ministry owing to his expertise in public communications, the ministry spokesman said in a statement.
efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin inaugurated social media influencer Deddy Corbuzier as a special staffer on Tuesday together with five others.
Deddy, whose real name is Deodatus Andreas Deddy Cahyadi Sunjoyo, was appointed as a special staffer on social and public communications, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Sjafrie said in his Instagram account that the special staff appointments emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration in safeguarding national sovereignty.
He described it as a symbol of appreciation for those who have made relentless contributions.
"With this new mandate, it is hoped that innovations and policies will emerge to further strengthen national defense for a stronger and more sovereign Indonesia," Sjafrie said in his Instagram account @sjafrie.sjamoseddin.
Also being installed as special staff were Maj. Gen. (ret) Sudrajat in defense diplomacy; law lecturer Kris Wijoyo Soepandji in state governance; former staffer at the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Lenis Kogoya in state sovereignty; Indra Irawan in defense economics and IT expert Sylvia Efi Widyantari Sumarlin in cyber security, the ministry said in the statement.
Deddy is a well-known influencer and TV personality with a massive social media following who started his career as a magician.
