TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Judicial Commission adopts WFH for budget efficiency

The judicial body, which monitors the country's courts and judges, has instituted a once weekly WFH policy as part of its cost-cutting measures to comply with the government's sweeping efficiency policy.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, February 16, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Judicial Commission adopts WFH for budget efficiency High-rise window cleaners polish the facade of the Judicial Commission on March 21, 2024, in Senen, Central Jakarta. (Shutterstock/idham djuanda)

T

he Judicial Commission introduced on Feb. 14 a work from home (WFH) policy for its employees in an effort to cut costs amid President Prabowo Subianto’s budget efficiency drive across various government institutions, both central and regional.

“We are ordering our employees to work remotely once a week, starting today, as part of our cost-saving measures [...]to reduce electricity consumption,” Judicial Commission secretary-general Arie Sudihar said on Friday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that the commission would evaluate the policy every month.

The Judicial Commission was originally allocated Rp 184 billion (US$11.3 million) for this year, which was then cut to Rp 100 billion initially. During a subsequent “reconstruction” between the House of Representatives and targeted institutions to reformulate the reduction amount, the commission’s budget was reduced by Rp 74.7 billion for a final budget of Rp 109.3 billion.

The reformulated amount was calculated in response to a request for a less severe reduction from the commission, which said the initial cut would impact public services and ethics supervision at the country’s courts.

Prior to the reformulation, Judicial Commission head Amzulian Rifai said the institution could only pay employees’ salaries until October. He also criticized the efficiency plan for disrupting the commission’s operations in monitoring the judiciary, including courts and judgets.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

At a meeting with House Commission III overseeing legal affairs on Wednesday, Judicial Commission deputy head Siti Nurdjanah said it had taken several measures to lower costs, including by cutting overheads.

These included reducing electricity and water bills as well as rental costs at its regional offices, restricting the use of official vehicles and lowering fees for workers, she said.

A presidential instruction that Prabowo signed on Jan. 23 mandates ministers, agency heads and regional leaders to cut spending from their 2025 budgets to raise a combined total of Rp 306 trillion.

This fund is intended to be reallocated to financing the President’s flagship free nutritious meal program and other costly initiatives.

The government’s sweeping budget efficiency program aims to raise Rp 256 trillion from ministries and agencies and another Rp 50 trillion from disbursements to regional administrations.

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Related Articles

BMKG finds budget cut 50% despite presidential assurance

Supreme Court inches closer to first female justice for religious chamber

KPK files reports on justice’s acquittal in Supreme Court corruption case

How to navigate the ups and downs of remote working

The Colours of Indonesia highlights tips and tricks for a home sweet home

Related Article

BMKG finds budget cut 50% despite presidential assurance

Supreme Court inches closer to first female justice for religious chamber

KPK files reports on justice’s acquittal in Supreme Court corruption case

How to navigate the ups and downs of remote working

The Colours of Indonesia highlights tips and tricks for a home sweet home

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

More in Indonesia

 View more
Newly installed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet stand at attention on Oct. 25, 2024, during a three-day special retreat at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Politics

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency
High-rise window cleaners polish the facade of the Judicial Commission on March 21, 2024, in Senen, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Judicial Commission adopts WFH for budget efficiency
A subsidized housing complex in Puuwatu district, Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, is pictured on Aug. 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans for the bad credit history of some potential homeowners.
Society

Homes, not houses: Concerns linger over Prabowo’s urban housing push

Highlight
An official of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian shows small gold bar minted by state-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) in Jakarta on May 20, 2024.
Markets

Indonesian investors flock to gold amid economic uncertainty
Philippine drug convict and former death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso hugs her parents at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Editorial

Saving Indonesians abroad?
Challenges: Between striving for academic excellence and adjusting to new cultures, Indonesian students abroad grapple with a series of adversity - often caused by their identity as 'foreigners'. (Unsplash/Joan Kwamboka)
Society

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

The Latest

 View more
Americas

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil
Art & Culture

The perseverance of Wayan Karja
Middle East and Africa

Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs cleared by Trump
Politics

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency
Politics

Judicial Commission adopts WFH for budget efficiency
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Asia & Pacific

Rohingya woman helping community members to adapt to life in Japan
Markets

Govt to import 200,000 tonnes of sugar ahead of Ramadan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.