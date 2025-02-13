TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

“Any changes to the budget solely based on Prabowo’s recent Inpres are lacking legal foundation, misguided and constitutionally flawed,” YLBHI chair Muhammad Isnur said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 13, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the 60th anniversary event of the Golkar Party in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Q

uestions have been raised about whether President Prabowo Subianto’s order to slash ministries and agencies’ budgets is legal, with observers highlighting flawed procedures and a lack of public participation in the decision-making process.

In a presidential instruction (Inpres) issued on Jan. 23, Prabowo ordered ministers, agency heads and regional leaders to cut a combined Rp 306.7 trillion (US$18.9 billion) in spending from their institutions’ 2025 budgets.

The Inpres did not specify the purpose of the budget cuts, but Prabowo’s administration is seeking additional funds to support the President’s flagship free nutritious meals program and other costly initiatives.

The large-scale budget cuts consisted of Rp 256 trillion to be taken from ministries and agencies and Rp 50 trillion to be taken out of central government transfers to regional administrations.

Some observers welcomed the cuts to areas of spending considered excessive, such as official business travel. But the decision also sparked widespread criticism, including from state officials who took to social media to express their frustrations and said the cuts would prevent them from performing their basic duties, including responding to public reports.

Activists have taken issue with the legal standing of January’s Inpres, with the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) arguing that the budget cut order violated the law.

Read also: Penny pinching civil servants bemoan ‘absurd’ budget cuts

An employee of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) monitors potential earthquake hazards on Dec. 11, 2024, at the agency’s geophysics station in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh.
Society

BMKG finds budget cut 50% despite presidential assurance
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the 60th anniversary event of the Golkar Party in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Dec. 12, 2024.
Politics

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Coordinating Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (center) sits between his deputies Otto Hasibuan (right) and Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus (left) on Feb. 11, 2025, ahead of a meeting with House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Reynhard, Hambali repatriations currently not priority, Yusril says

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the end of a press conference after their bilateral meeting and signing of cooperation agreements at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state
Cabinet retreat cartoon
Editorial

The return of militarism
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Amid global trade upheaval, Jakarta sticks to China+1 strategy

