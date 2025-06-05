TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Civic groups reject Prabowo's 'foreign lackey' accusations

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 5, 2025 Published on Jun. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-06-04T22:07:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Civic groups reject Prabowo's 'foreign lackey' accusations President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

C

ivil society organizations (CSOs) have firmly rejected President Prabowo Subianto’s repeated claims that certain groups are funded by foreign entities to sow division within Indonesian society, calling the allegations baseless and harmful to democracy.

During a Pancasila Day speech on Monday, Prabowo urged the public to protect national unity as enshrined in the state ideology of Pancasila, warning that foreign powers are actively trying to create discord by supporting some CSOs.

“With money, [foreign entities] fund CSOs to pit us against each other,” said the former Army general. “They claim to uphold democracy, human rights and press freedom, but those are merely their own versions [of these values].”

The President, who made similar warnings about “foreign lackeys” on multiple occasions including during the anniversary of his Gerindra Party in February, suggested that CSOs and media outlets are being used by foreign actors to influence public opinion.

“A time will come when it is revealed that CSOs and mass media are being funded by foreign actors to influence public opinion,” he said back then.

Read also: Jakarta Police under fire for criminalizing student paramedics

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, CSOs and human rights advocates say such accusations are unsubstantiated and dangerous. 

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Whither ASEAN community?

Death sentences keep rising in Indonesia as global executions hit new record: Amnesty

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists

Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism

Police brutality mars nationwide protests with dozens injured

Related Article

Whither ASEAN community?

Death sentences keep rising in Indonesia as global executions hit new record: Amnesty

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists

Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism

Police brutality mars nationwide protests with dozens injured

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Indonesia

 View more
Suspected street criminals sit before a police officer at the Central Java Police headquarters on May 3. A total of 916 people were arrested during a province-wide operation targeting gangs, rogue mass organizations and street crime, conducted from May 12 to 31.
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest hundreds in street crime crackdown
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Lampung student’s death in alleged hazing incident sparks call for justice
Archipelago

Death of Padang woman highlights systemic issues in state insurance program

Highlight
Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Whither ASEAN community?
Long-term development: A car passes the Indralaya-Prabumulih section of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Ogan Komering Ilir regency in South Sumatra on Aug. 29, 2023. State-owned PT Hutama Karya is the operator of the newly inaugurated 63.5-kilometer section.
Regulations

Consumer stimulus package proves costly for toll road operators

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Consumer Insights

Not just a fix: Local coffee chains are brewing a cultural movement
Markets

Most Asian markets rise as US data feeds rate-cut hopes
Americas

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest hundreds in street crime crackdown
Academia

From crisis to circularity: Bandung’s fight to curb the tide of waste
Academia

On World Environment Day, you can help end plastic pollution

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Civic groups reject Prabowo's 'foreign lackey' accusations

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.