'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'

Tempo has described as an "act of terror" a package containing a pig’s head that was sent to a host of its popular podcast "Bocor Alus Politik", while the YLBHI has condemned the act as a violation of the Press Law and called on authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.
he South Jakarta headquarters of national news magazine Tempo recently received a package containing a pig’s head from an anonymous sender addressed to its reporter Francisca Christy Rosana, in an apparent act of intimidation.
The package, wrapped in black plastic, was received by a security officer on Wednesday afternoon and handed over to Francisca on Thursday, after she and fellow Tempo journalist Hussein Abri Dongoran returned to the office from newsgathering.
“There was already a foul smell when the box was opened,” recounted Hussein, who had unwrapped the package to discover a styrofoam container and inside, the decomposing, decapitated head of a pig with its ears missing.
Pork is deemed haram in Islam. The animal is farmed for its meat for human consumption, particularly among Chinese Indonesians, in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
Francisca is a host of “Bocor Alus Politik” (fine political leaks), a weekly podcast featuring discussions on politics with Hussein as well as Tempo journalists Stefanus Pramono, Raymundus Rikang and Egy Adyatama.
The podcast has gained significant acclaim for its exclusive insights into current issues and the work of journalists, each episode garnering hundreds of thousands to millions of views on the magazine’s YouTube channel, Tempodotco.
