Jakarta Post
'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'

Tempo has described as an "act of terror" a package containing a pig’s head that was sent to a host of its popular podcast "Bocor Alus Politik", while the YLBHI has condemned the act as a violation of the Press Law and called on authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 21, 2025

Members of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), their faces covered with black boxes that read "a free press is a constitutional mandate" and their wrists linked with a chain, demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar Legislative Council in the East Java mayoralty. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

T

he South Jakarta headquarters of national news magazine Tempo recently received a package containing a pig’s head from an anonymous sender addressed to its reporter Francisca Christy Rosana, in an apparent act of intimidation.

The package, wrapped in black plastic, was received by a security officer on Wednesday afternoon and handed over to Francisca on Thursday, after she and fellow Tempo journalist Hussein Abri Dongoran returned to the office from newsgathering.

“There was already a foul smell when the box was opened,” recounted Hussein, who had unwrapped the package to discover a styrofoam container and inside, the decomposing, decapitated head of a pig with its ears missing.

Pork is deemed haram in Islam. The animal is farmed for its meat for human consumption, particularly among Chinese Indonesians, in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Francisca is a host of “Bocor Alus Politik” (fine political leaks), a weekly podcast featuring discussions on politics with Hussein as well as Tempo journalists Stefanus Pramono, Raymundus Rikang and Egy Adyatama.

The podcast has gained significant acclaim for its exclusive insights into current issues and the work of journalists, each episode garnering hundreds of thousands to millions of views on the magazine’s YouTube channel, Tempodotco.

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Punk band Sukatani stares down police intimidation

Farewell Atmakusumah, press freedom prodigy

Journalist association condemns alleged intimidation of Tempo journalist

Concerns grow over rising violence against journalists following deadly arson attack

Members of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), their faces covered with black boxes that read “a free press is a constitutional mandate” and their wrists linked with a chain, demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar Legislative Council in the East Java mayoralty.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
President Prabowo Subianto gestures on March 13, 2025, during the launch of a new direct transfer system for teacher allowances at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Senayan, Jakarta.
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
The Wulung tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by state-owned aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performs a demo flight at Suparlan Airport in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on March 14, 2025.
Archipelago

PTDI performs UAV Wulung demo flight for prospective customers

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
Politics

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

The military strikes back
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs

Economy

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani
Americas

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department
Regulations

Prabowo wants all citizens to have bank accounts: Luhut
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Sports

Kluivert vows response after nightmare start to Indonesia reign
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
Regulations

Prabowo, Luhut vow to simplify bureaucracy
Markets

Indonesian, other Asian stocks slide as growth, tariff worries weigh
