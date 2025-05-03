TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

In the Asia-Pacific region, accessing independent and fearless news about regimes that are doing their best to stifle and destroy any form of free press is at risk of becoming more and more challenging.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kathmandu
Sat, May 3, 2025 Published on May. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-05-02T10:48:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow Voice of freedom: Mech Dara, an award-winning Cambodian journalist who was arrested on charges of inciting social unrest, speaks to members of the media on Oct. 24, 2024, as he leaves Kandal provincial prison on bail in Phnom Penh. (Reuters/Chantha Lach)

I

f there is one area in which the Asia Pacific region is not particularly thriving, it is freedom of expression. This, I must recognize, is a simplified reading of a huge, diverse and complex region made up of dozens of sovereign nations, each with its own political system and culture.

There are certainly nations and territories that have embraced democracy and the liberties that come with that. At the same time, there are also a variety of autocracies and authoritarian regimes, including single-party systems.

Amid this diversity, generalizations should not come easily, and we should refrain from making them as much as possible. Yet the vitality of civic freedoms, including the right to independent media that is free of fear has mostly been questioned.

Freedom of expression and media freedom in the region are, unfortunately, facing further regression with the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

I am not talking about the shutdown of USAID, though it has been brutal, including in the area of good governance, democracy and human rights. Instead, I am referring to the imminent cessation of operations of Radio Free Asia.

Through an executive order, the Trump administration is gutting the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the parent agency of Radio Free Asia (RFA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Voice of America. RFE/RL's funding has been reinstated after a federal judge's temporary ruling, but the RFA's annual budget of US$60.8 million is still in peril.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The news hit me deeply as I am a steadfast reader and follower of RFA, as are millions of people across the region.

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Related Articles

RSF warns of 'alarming deterioration' of press freedom under Trump

Trump signs order to cut NPR, PBS public funding

Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India

Trump blames Biden for shrinking US economy

Indonesia’s CPTPP bid must begin with procurement reform

Related Article

RSF warns of 'alarming deterioration' of press freedom under Trump

Trump signs order to cut NPR, PBS public funding

Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India

Trump blames Biden for shrinking US economy

Indonesia’s CPTPP bid must begin with procurement reform

Popular

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

More in Opinion

 View more
Internet first: A student learns German through the Duolingo app at home on June 26, 2020, when schools were closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Access to the internet was the key to pandemic-induced online learning.
Academia

Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth

Workers wave to the camera on Feb. 28 as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java. Sritex ceased operations on March 1 after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

A dull May Day
Voice of freedom: Mech Dara, an award-winning Cambodian journalist who was arrested on charges of inciting social unrest, speaks to members of the media on Oct. 24, 2024, as he leaves Kandal provincial prison on bail in Phnom Penh.
Academia

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a Labour Day rally in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business
Protesters carry posters read “Rigged government posts on top, rigged school admissions on the bottom“ (Di Atas Jual Beli Jabatan, Di Bawah Jual Beli Kursi Sekolah) to protest against corruptions and illegal levies on school enrollment during Car Free Day (CFD) in Jakarta on July 7, 2024.
Editorial

Corruptive culture
A customer is doing transaction in a BTN Syariah's branch in an undated photo.
Companies

US tariffs to hit loan growth at local banks

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Govt to revoke permits of firms found to cause wildfires
Regulations

Low earners may ‘lose out’ in expanded housing program
Editorial

A dull May Day
Opinion

Analysis: US cites QRIS as trade barrier, but US payment model unfit for Indonesia
Society

Prabowo announces quick wins in education
Archipelago

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
Archipelago

Hundreds of students in Bandung get food poisoning after govt’s free meals

Economy

PMI plunges deep into contraction territory amid US tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trump to deal press freedom in Asia a big blow

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.