TNI makes officer rotation amid overreach concerns

An activist holds an umbrella with an inscription that reads “Return the Indonesian Military (TNI) to the barrack!“ during the 851th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T he Indonesian Military (TNI) has rotated dozens of high-ranking officers, including newly appointed State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Maj. Gen. Novi Helmy Prasetya, amid mounting concerns over the military’s growing influence in civilian affairs.

In a decree issued by TNI Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto on March 14, the institution shifted a total of 86 flag officers, consisting of 53 officers from the Army, 12 officers from the Navy and 21 officers from the Air Force.

Among the shake-ups included two-star Army general Novi, who was appointed last month as Bulog chief. He now holds a concurrent position as a special staffer to TNI Chief Agus, a post considered to be outside of active duty.

TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hariyanto has also been rotated to being a Level III special staffer in the fields of special areas and environmental affairs, with his previous post now replaced by Brig. Gen. Kristomei Sianturi.

Other notable new placements include Brig. Gen. Pramungkas Anung as the new Deputy Governor of the Military Academy, Rear Adm. Edwin as Deputy Governor of the National Resilience Institute and Maj. Gen. Piek Budyakto as chief of the Regional Military Command (Kodam IX) Udayana in Bali.

These rotations came just as the numerous civilian posts held by TNI officers fell under heavy scrutiny, particularly amid efforts at the House of Representatives to swiftly conclude deliberations on a controversial revision to the 2004 TNI Law.

