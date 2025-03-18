'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Deputy Finance Minister Anggito Abimanyu (left), Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (second left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second right) and Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono (right) get ready for a press conference at the Finance Ministry's building in Jakarta on Mar. 13, 2025. (TJP/Deni Ghifari)

Speaking in a press briefing held in response to the recent slump in the stock market, Sri Mulyani said that she would continue leading the effort to manage state finances together with all staff in the Finance Ministry.

F inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday quashed lingering speculation that she will resign from President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet, saying that she remains in her post as finance minister and will work hard to manage the state budget.

"I am here, standing and not backing down. I am managing the state budget and together with my team in the ministry I am maintaining the stability of the state budget as an instrument to achieve the development objectives set by President Prabowo," Sri Mulyani said.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange plunged about 7 percent to a 3.5 year low on worries over tit-for-tat global tariffs, as well as the country's fiscal plans and growth outlook.

Reports of Sri Mulyani’s forthcoming resignation from the cabinet have also added to the sense of uncertainty in the economy, following the jitters over President Prabowo's move to set up the Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Speculation has been rife that Sri Mulyani will step down before the end of this month and that deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono, President Prabowo's nephew, will take over as finance minister.

Unconfirmed reports say that Sri Mulyani decided to head for the exit after feeling her role was being diminished in the cabinet.