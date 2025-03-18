'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Speaking in a press briefing held in response to the recent slump in the stock market, Sri Mulyani said that she would continue leading the effort to manage state finances together with all staff in the Finance Ministry.
inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday quashed lingering speculation that she will resign from President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet, saying that she remains in her post as finance minister and will work hard to manage the state budget.
Speaking in a press briefing held in response to the recent slump in the stock market, Sri Mulyani said that she would continue leading the effort to manage state finances together with all staff in the Finance Ministry.
"I am here, standing and not backing down. I am managing the state budget and together with my team in the ministry I am maintaining the stability of the state budget as an instrument to achieve the development objectives set by President Prabowo," Sri Mulyani said.
The Jakarta Stock Exchange plunged about 7 percent to a 3.5 year low on worries over tit-for-tat global tariffs, as well as the country's fiscal plans and growth outlook.
Reports of Sri Mulyani’s forthcoming resignation from the cabinet have also added to the sense of uncertainty in the economy, following the jitters over President Prabowo's move to set up the Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.
Speculation has been rife that Sri Mulyani will step down before the end of this month and that deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono, President Prabowo's nephew, will take over as finance minister.
Unconfirmed reports say that Sri Mulyani decided to head for the exit after feeling her role was being diminished in the cabinet.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.