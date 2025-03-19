TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister

Supratman, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party and former lawmaker, maintained that the proposal to amend the military law was initiated by lawmakers at the House of Representatives. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 19, 2025 Published on Mar. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-03-19T16:12:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister Troops attend a defense minister handover ceremony from Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

L

aw and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said on Tuesday that the initiative to amend the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allow the military to play a larger role in politics, did not come from President Prabowo Subianto or the executive branch of the government.

Supratman, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party and former lawmaker, maintained that the proposal to amend the military law was initiated by lawmakers at the House of Representatives. 

"This is not about whether or not President Prabowo asked for it [the amendment]. This was an initiative from House lawmakers from the previous term," Supratman told lawmakers at the House building on Tuesday.

The minister also said that any attempts to amend the TNI Law would not allow for the return of the military to politics and that the passing of the new regulation would not mark the return of a militaristic regime.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday on a revision to the TNI Law, which if approved would allow members of the military more involvement in the government, a move human rights activists say could lead to "abuse" in a country long influenced by its powerful military.

Under the proposed changes, military personnel would be able to serve in 16 government institutions including the Supreme Court, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Attorney General's Office (AGO) among others.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The draft also allows for soldiers to hold civilian positions in other government institutions after resigning or retiring from military service.

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Related Articles

Soldiers surrender after three police officers killed in Lampung gambling raid

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Related Article

Soldiers surrender after three police officers killed in Lampung gambling raid

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

More in Indonesia

 View more
New civil servants take their oath on March 22, 2024 during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates
Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress.
Archipelago

Prabowo instructs minister to begin giant seawall project
Troops attend a defense minister handover ceremony from Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta.
Politics

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister

Highlight
A woman walk beside stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 18, 2025.
Regulations

OJK eases buyback policy after stock market dive
Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni delivers a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace on Feb. 3, 2025.
Editorial

Long live nepotism
Deputy finance minister Anggito Abimanyu (left), Deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara (second left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second right) and Deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono (right) get ready for a press conference at the Finance Ministry's building in Jakarta on Mar. 13, 2025.
Politics

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

The Latest

 View more
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates
Archipelago

Prabowo instructs minister to begin giant seawall project
Politics

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister
Politics

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers
Jakarta

Pramono to dedicate an island for stray cats
Economy

Bank of Japan holds rates and warns of trade uncertainty
Society

Cross-border mission rescues 554 trafficked Indonesians in Myanmar
Politics

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.