President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister

Troops attend a defense minister handover ceremony from Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Supratman, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party and former lawmaker, maintained that the proposal to amend the military law was initiated by lawmakers at the House of Representatives.

L aw and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said on Tuesday that the initiative to amend the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allow the military to play a larger role in politics, did not come from President Prabowo Subianto or the executive branch of the government.

"This is not about whether or not President Prabowo asked for it [the amendment]. This was an initiative from House lawmakers from the previous term," Supratman told lawmakers at the House building on Tuesday.

The minister also said that any attempts to amend the TNI Law would not allow for the return of the military to politics and that the passing of the new regulation would not mark the return of a militaristic regime.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday on a revision to the TNI Law, which if approved would allow members of the military more involvement in the government, a move human rights activists say could lead to "abuse" in a country long influenced by its powerful military.

Under the proposed changes, military personnel would be able to serve in 16 government institutions including the Supreme Court, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Attorney General's Office (AGO) among others.

The draft also allows for soldiers to hold civilian positions in other government institutions after resigning or retiring from military service.