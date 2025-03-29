TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests

While also rejecting the law, the group decried the violence against the protesters, who are mostly students, conducted by police and military that continues to occur during the demonstrations nationwide.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, March 29, 2025 Published on Mar. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-03-29T09:46:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on March 28, 2025, to demand authorities end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law across many cities in Indonesia. (Courtesy of Suara Ibu Indonesia/Olin Monteiro)

A

group of women activists and intellectuals calling themselves Suara Ibu Indonesia (Voices of Indonesian Mothers) staged a rally on Friday at an intersection on Jl. MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta to demand that authorities end their violence against student protesters during demonstrations across the country against the recent passage of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

While also rejecting the law, the group decried the violence against the protesters, who are mostly students, conducted by police and military, that continues to occur during the demonstrations nationwide.

“This initiative was created based on two purposes; to protect student protesters that reject the law and to reject the passage of the TNI law,” said architect and author Avianti Armand, a cofounder of the movement, during Friday’s protest.

Waves of protests have erupted against the revised law, which expands military roles in the civil administration and has raised concerns about a return to dwifungsi (dual roles), the principle that allowed the military to take on civilian positions and businesses to support the New Order, under former president Soeharto’s authoritarian regime.  

Decades after the fall of Soeharto and the revocation of dwifungsi, the newly amended law seeks to restore the principle and was passed in an accelerated deliberation process.   

Students and activists have taken to the streets not only in big cities in Java like Jakarta and Surabaya, but also smaller ones from Pangkal Pinang in Bangka Belitung Islands to Manokwari in West Papua.   

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Online media koreksi.org recorded that protests have erupted in at least 69 cities and regencies since the passage of the law on March 20. Many videos of the protests have been uploaded on social media, showing protesters injured during clashes with police.

No comprehensive record of the number of injured protesters has been compiled so far. But University of Indonesia (UI) protest coordinator Muhammad Fawwas Farhan Farabi said dozens were injured during the protest on March 20 in Jakarta.   

Read also: Enough with police brutality: Activists

In another speech, Melani Budianta, a feminism and culture professor from UI, said she had protested the military’s dwifungsi 27 years ago. She said it was a shame that now that she had grandchildren she still had to mount the same opposition.  

Toward the end of the New Order, Melani and other women activists initiated Suara Ibu Peduli (Mothers’ Voices), a group of women who played a significant role in opposing violence during massive waves of protests in 1998. The movement was launched in support of Maria Katarina Sumarsih, the mother of Atma Jaya University student Bernardinus “Wawan” Realino Norma Irmawan, who was killed in the Semanggi I tragedy.

“If mothers have joined the protests, this means that the situation has become critical,” said philosopher Karlina Supelli on Friday during the protest.

Student protests against the TNI Law continued to erupt in several cities on Thursday, even as people began their mudik (exodus) to their hometowns for Idul Fitri.

In Jakarta, hundreds of protesters rallied around the main gate of the House of Representatives building since late afternoon. Fears about a greater military presence in civilian affairs remained the reason why protesters opposed the new law, “You pass the law, we start the war,” one poster read.

The protesters also condemned the planned revision of the 2002 Police Law. From a draft that was widely circulated on social media last year, the bill contains a provision that would give more space for the police in cyberspace, including wiretapping and secretly intercepting communication devices. Experts have warned that such powers would arm police with a greater degree of impunity.

Police were seen using water cannon to disperse the protesters at around 5:30 p.m. A similar method was used in Surabaya, where university students were also protesting.

Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro said that at least 1,800 combined military and police officers were deployed near the legislative complex. (gmb)

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Where to find a mouth-watering 'sate Padang' dinner in South Jakarta

Where to find a mouth-watering 'sate Padang' dinner in South Jakarta
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Related Articles

Sailor arrested in connection to murder of female journalist

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

Related Article

Sailor arrested in connection to murder of female journalist

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

Opposition to TNI Law revision grows

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Where to find a mouth-watering 'sate Padang' dinner in South Jakarta

Where to find a mouth-watering 'sate Padang' dinner in South Jakarta
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on March 28, 2025, to demand authorities end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law across many cities in Indonesia.
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests
Congregations, ulema and officials observe the position of the hilal (crescent moon) on Feb. 28, 2025, in West Aceh, Aceh. The Religious Affairs Ministry holds hilal observations in 125 places across the country to determine the start of the Ramadan fasting month.
Society

The many ways to determine Ramadan, Idul Fitri dates
EV hype: General manager of Greater Jakarta distribution for state-owned electricity company PLN, Lasiran (wearing suit) watches students of SMKN 26 Jakarta state vocational school participate in the Electric Vehicle Conversion (Elvis) program, in which they learn to convert internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs).
Society

Government to offer training, jobs abroad for vocational students

Highlight
A person takes a photo of the damage at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Massive quake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
A drone view shows vehicles queuing to board a ferry to cross to Sumatra island, as Indonesian Muslims travel to their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten on April 7, 2024.
Editorial

A modest Idul Fitri
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta, on March 28, 2025 to demand authorities to end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) law across cities in many cities in Indonesia.
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Taking stock of Bangladesh post-Hasina
Asia & Pacific

Hegseth reaffirms ironclad US commitment to Philippines to enhance threat deterrence
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests
Economy

UK dreams of US trade deal before Trump tariffs
Legacy

We called her 'Mamak': Remembering Indonesia’s hiking mother
Companies

Musk's xAI buys Musk's X social media platform for $33 billion
Academia

Central banks must stem the nature crisis
Asia & Pacific

Massive quake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.