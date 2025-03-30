Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

People board buses on March 29, 2025, at a terminal in Surabaya, East Java. The government has provided free bus services for ‘mudik’ (exodus), so people can reach their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, which falls on March 31 this year. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

More than 1.4 million vehicles had left the capital and surrounding areas in the week until Friday to head to their hometowns, according to the state-owned toll road operator, which has projected 24 percent fewer travelers going on mudik this year.

A report from state-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga shows that more than 1.4 million vehicles had left Greater Jakarta in the week between March 21 and 28 on mudik (exodus) for Idul Fitri, an increase of 0.7 percent from last year.

The government announced on Saturday that the major annual holiday for Muslims falls on March 31 this year, following the Sidang Isbat (moonsighting confirmation hearing) to determine the last day of the Ramadan fasting month.

Nearly one-third of the vehicles traveled to the Trans-Java Toll Road, the eastbound transportation backbone connecting Jakarta to Central and East Java. Another roughly 1 million vehicles traveled southeast to Bandung in West Java, south toward Bogor’s popular tourist destination Puncak iin West Java and west to Banten’s Merak Port, where ferries connect to Sumatra.

Jasa Marga said the third day before Idul Fitri was the busiest during that weeklong period.

“[Friday] was the peak of [outbound] mudik travel. That day, we recorded a 1.1 percent increase in the volume of traffic at the four tollgates compared to [the same period] during mudik last year,” Lisye Octaviana, Jasa Marga’s corporate communications chief, said on Saturday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Earlier this month, the government moved up the school break to begin on March 21, three days earlier than the original date, and imposed a “work from anywhere” (WFA) policy for civil servants in a bid to stagger holiday travel to prevent severe congestion on toll roads, a common sight during mudik.

