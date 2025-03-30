TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

More than 1.4 million vehicles had left the capital and surrounding areas in the week until Friday to head to their hometowns, according to the state-owned toll road operator, which has projected 24 percent fewer travelers going on mudik this year.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 30, 2025

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga People board buses on March 29, 2025, at a terminal in Surabaya, East Java. The government has provided free bus services for ‘mudik’ (exodus), so people can reach their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, which falls on March 31 this year. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

A

report from state-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga shows that more than 1.4 million vehicles had left Greater Jakarta in the week between March 21 and 28 on mudik (exodus) for Idul Fitri, an increase of 0.7 percent from last year.

The government announced on Saturday that the major annual holiday for Muslims falls on March 31 this year, following the Sidang Isbat (moonsighting confirmation hearing) to determine the last day of the Ramadan fasting month.

Nearly one-third of the vehicles traveled to the Trans-Java Toll Road, the eastbound transportation backbone connecting Jakarta to Central and East Java. Another roughly 1 million vehicles traveled southeast to Bandung in West Java, south toward Bogor’s popular tourist destination Puncak iin West Java and west to Banten’s Merak Port, where ferries connect to Sumatra.

Jasa Marga said the third day before Idul Fitri was the busiest during that weeklong period.

“[Friday] was the peak of [outbound] mudik travel. That day, we recorded a 1.1 percent increase in the volume of traffic at the four tollgates compared to [the same period] during mudik last year,” Lisye Octaviana, Jasa Marga’s corporate communications chief, said on Saturday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Earlier this month, the government moved up the school break to begin on March 21, three days earlier than the original date, and imposed a “work from anywhere” (WFA) policy for civil servants in a bid to stagger holiday travel to prevent severe congestion on toll roads, a common sight during mudik.

[RA::Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines::/indonesia/2025/03/28/muted-idul-fitri-ahead-as-mudik-travel-declines.html.

Popular

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival

Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident

Recovery underway as floods recede in Greater Jakarta

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival

Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident

Recovery underway as floods recede in Greater Jakarta

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

People board buses on March 29, 2025, at a terminal in Surabaya, East Java. The government has provided free bus services for ‘mudik’ (exodus), so people can reach their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, which falls on March 31 this year.
Jakarta

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga
A local security guard stands on a deserted road leading to the Bali Mandara toll road in Tuban, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 29, 2025. Hindus on the island of Bali observe Nyepi by refraining from going to work, travel or taking part in any indulgence. The holiday island of Bali shuts down for the day of silence to mark the Hindu new year on March 29.
Archipelago

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence
West Aceh officials and ulema observe the position of the moon in the skies over Aceh on Feb. 28, 2025.
Society

Idul Fitri falls on Monday, govt declares

Ye Aung (center) accompanies his wife Phyu Lay Khaing on their way to the hospital after she was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium apartment building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar. Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building in Mandalay on March 29, 30 hours after a devastating quake hit Myanmar.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600, as junta lets in foreign rescuers
A user uses Instagram and TikTok in Cimahi, West Java on Jan. 31, 2025.
Regulations

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media
Indonesia’s national soccer team manager Patrick Kluivert talks with The Jakarta Post in an exclusive interview set up in Jakarta on March 28, 2025. (JP/Okky Ardya)
Sports

Kluivert praises tactical tweaks, fan support for Indonesia’s hopes in World Cup

Markets

Surge in demand drains Shell stations ahead of Idul Fitri
Jakarta

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga
Archipelago

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence
Middle East and Africa

Syria interim president names new government dominated by allies
Society

Idul Fitri falls on Monday, govt declares
Americas

WHO must cut budget by fifth after US pullout
Europe

Denmark criticizes 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments
Economy

South Korea, China, Japan agree to promote regional trade as Trump tariffs loom
