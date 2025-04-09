TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-04-09T19:59:55+07:00

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025. (Courtesy of/The President's media team)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has dismissed mounting concerns over the potential return of military overreach in civilian affairs following the recent controversial revision to the 2024 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that lacked meaningful public participation, while acknowledging that there should be more transparency on the deliberations of future bills.

The House of Representatives passed the law revision on March 20, or just around one month after receiving the President’s letter urging for the revision. The rushed deliberations were also marred by a series of unscheduled closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government officials.

Massive protests broke out nationwide shortly after the passage of the law, with protesters voicing concerns about the risk of reviving the military’s dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine imposed under former president Soeharto’s New Order regime. 

The revised law extends sitting officers’ retirement age, increases the number of state institutions officers can be appointed to without having to retire early and also adds two new roles the armed forces have in non-combat operations.

Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, however, dismissed the public’s concern on the return of the military’s dwifungsi, referring to it as “nonsense”.

Read also: TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

“The main point of the amendment is only to expand the retirement age for TNI commanders,” the President said over the weekend, arguing that it will help the institution progress. “How can an organization [develop] if the leaders change every year?”

US tariff policy bucks economic theory, says Sri Mulyani

France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation

My personal take on President Prabowo's achievements and challenges

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

US tariff policy bucks economic theory, says Sri Mulyani

France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation

My personal take on President Prabowo's achievements and challenges

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense
President Prabowo Subianto (left) holds a meeting with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) on April 7, 2025, in Jakarta .
Politics

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati
A photo illustration of a lecturer teaching a class full of students.
Society

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers

President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
A number of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia were sworn in when they were inaugurated at the Merdeka Palace at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, March 24, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated and appointed 31 LBBP Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia based on Presidential Decrees (Keppres) Number 25/P and 40/P of 2025 concerning the appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

A vacancy, a foil
President Prabowo Subianto (front) and his son Didit Hediprasetyo disembark from Indonesia’s presidential aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC, the United States, on Sunday., November 10, 2024. President Prabowo has been scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in other activities during the visit.
Americas

Govt to appoint envoy for United States soon amid tariff concerns

Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense
Companies

Newly formed Agrinas SOEs ‘a solution in search of a problem’

Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to host China's Xi Jinping from April 15
Politics

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati
Science & Tech

US takes aim at Zuckerberg's social media kingdom
Economy

US tariff policy bucks economic theory, says Sri Mulyani
Society

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers
Regulations

EU countries set to approve first retaliation against US tariffs

