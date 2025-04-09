Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense

President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025. (Courtesy of/The President's media team)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has dismissed mounting concerns over the potential return of military overreach in civilian affairs following the recent controversial revision to the 2024 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that lacked meaningful public participation, while acknowledging that there should be more transparency on the deliberations of future bills.

The House of Representatives passed the law revision on March 20, or just around one month after receiving the President’s letter urging for the revision. The rushed deliberations were also marred by a series of unscheduled closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government officials.

Massive protests broke out nationwide shortly after the passage of the law, with protesters voicing concerns about the risk of reviving the military’s dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine imposed under former president Soeharto’s New Order regime.

The revised law extends sitting officers’ retirement age, increases the number of state institutions officers can be appointed to without having to retire early and also adds two new roles the armed forces have in non-combat operations.

Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, however, dismissed the public’s concern on the return of the military’s dwifungsi, referring to it as “nonsense”.

“The main point of the amendment is only to expand the retirement age for TNI commanders,” the President said over the weekend, arguing that it will help the institution progress. “How can an organization [develop] if the leaders change every year?”