Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense

resident Prabowo Subianto has dismissed mounting concerns over the potential return of military overreach in civilian affairs following the recent controversial revision to the 2024 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that lacked meaningful public participation, while acknowledging that there should be more transparency on the deliberations of future bills.
The House of Representatives passed the law revision on March 20, or just around one month after receiving the President’s letter urging for the revision. The rushed deliberations were also marred by a series of unscheduled closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government officials.
Massive protests broke out nationwide shortly after the passage of the law, with protesters voicing concerns about the risk of reviving the military’s dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine imposed under former president Soeharto’s New Order regime.
The revised law extends sitting officers’ retirement age, increases the number of state institutions officers can be appointed to without having to retire early and also adds two new roles the armed forces have in non-combat operations.
Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister, however, dismissed the public’s concern on the return of the military’s dwifungsi, referring to it as “nonsense”.
Read also: TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
“The main point of the amendment is only to expand the retirement age for TNI commanders,” the President said over the weekend, arguing that it will help the institution progress. “How can an organization [develop] if the leaders change every year?”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.