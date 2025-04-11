‘Tempo’ suffers cyberattack following online gambling reports

Editions of 'Tempo' magazine are seen on a bookshelf in this illustration photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024. (Shutterstock/landunggrafis)

The premium section of news magazine Tempo's website was inaaccessible several times between Monday and Wednesday due to distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks following the outlet's publication of investigative report on an online gambling ring in Cambodia, which is reportedly controlled by several Indonesian high-ranking officials.

T he website of news magazine Tempo has suffered a cyberattack following the publication of its latest report on an online gambling ring in Cambodia, which is reportedly linked to several Indonesian politicians and businesspeople.

Tempo suffered from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks with a sudden increase of traffic requests from Monday to Wednesday, paralyzing the connection to the website, its deputy editor-in-chief Bagja Hidayat told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

He added that Tempo had applied a security system to deter such cyberattacks. But the latest wave of DDoS disrupted its premium content page, rendering the website inaccessible for a while.

“It seems that the perpetrator wants to prevent readers from accessing our premium news about online gambling,” Bagja said, referring to Tempo’s latest investigative report from Sihanoukville and Poipet, Cambodia.

On Monday, Tempo published its weekly magazine with a headline “Tentakel Judi Kamboja” (Gambling tentacles in Cambodia). The investigative report followed the online gambling rings in Cambodia, which are allegedly controlled by Indonesian businesspeople and politicians.

The report linked Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party to the gambling operations.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Alleged intimidations against ‘Tempo’ raise concerns on shrinking civic space