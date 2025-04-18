Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

A journalist takes a photo of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program, officially called nutrition fulfillment service units (SPPG), in Kalibata, South Jakarta, on April 16, 2025. The kitchen will resume operation after previously stopping due to limited funding. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

The owner of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program in Kalibata, South Jakarta reported the Media Berkat Nusantara (MBN) foundation that oversees the kitchen for allegedly misusing nearly Rp 1 billion (US$59,282) from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) for President Prabowo Subianto's flagship program.

A government-appointed kitchen partner for President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program in Kalibata, South Jakarta, resumed operation on Thursday after a temporary closure late last month due to funding shortages.

The reopening of the nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) came after a meeting on Wednesday among kitchen owner Ira Mesra Destiawati, her legal team and officials from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), including the agency’s head, Dadan Hindayana, who oversees the program.

“We had a lengthy discussion with Pak Dadan earlier, and fortunately, we were able to reach a fairly positive solution. Starting tomorrow, the kitchen in Kalibata will resume operations,” said Ira’s attorney, Danna Harly, to reporters after the meeting at the BGN headquarters in South Jakarta.

Ira previously filed a police report against a foundation, Media Berkat Nusantara (MBN), over allegations of the misappropriation of funds totaling Rp 975.37 million (US$57,930) from the BGN. The report was officially submitted to the South Jakarta Police on April 10.

According to Danna, his client agreed to reopen the kitchen out of a strong commitment to supporting President Prabowo’s free meals program. He noted that previous mediation efforts had demonstrated his client’s willingness to continue the partnership, on the condition that the MBN foundation made necessary improvements.

The kitchen also raised issues regarding pricing discrepancies that deviated from the terms of their initial agreement, which had set the cost at Rp 15,000 per meal. The foundation is said to have unilaterally changed the price to Rp 13,000 per portion, then further deducted an additional Rp 2,500 for its own share, leaving the kitchen partner with just Rp 10,500 per meal served.

“After today’s meeting, I feel genuinely pleased. The BGN was very welcoming, they listened to us and showed appreciation, which I really value because I’m also committed to President Prabowo’s program,” Ira was quoted by kompas.com as saying. Her kitchen provides catering for 19 schools.