TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

The owner of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program in Kalibata, South Jakarta reported the Media Berkat Nusantara (MBN) foundation that oversees the kitchen for allegedly misusing nearly Rp 1 billion (US$59,282) from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) for President Prabowo Subianto's flagship program.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 18, 2025 Published on Apr. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-04-18T11:25:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage A journalist takes a photo of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program, officially called nutrition fulfillment service units (SPPG), in Kalibata, South Jakarta, on April 16, 2025. The kitchen will resume operation after previously stopping due to limited funding. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

A

government-appointed kitchen partner for President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program in Kalibata, South Jakarta, resumed operation on Thursday after a temporary closure late last month due to funding shortages.

The reopening of the nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) came after a meeting on Wednesday among kitchen owner Ira Mesra Destiawati, her legal team and officials from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), including the agency’s head, Dadan Hindayana, who oversees the program.

“We had a lengthy discussion with Pak Dadan earlier, and fortunately, we were able to reach a fairly positive solution. Starting tomorrow, the kitchen in Kalibata will resume operations,” said Ira’s attorney, Danna Harly, to reporters after the meeting at the BGN headquarters in South Jakarta.

Ira previously filed a police report against a foundation, Media Berkat Nusantara (MBN), over allegations of the misappropriation of funds totaling Rp 975.37 million (US$57,930) from the BGN. The report was officially submitted to the South Jakarta Police on April 10.

According to Danna, his client agreed to reopen the kitchen out of a strong commitment to supporting President Prabowo’s free meals program. He noted that previous mediation efforts had demonstrated his client’s willingness to continue the partnership, on the condition that the MBN foundation made necessary improvements.

The kitchen also raised issues regarding pricing discrepancies that deviated from the terms of their initial agreement, which had set the cost at Rp 15,000 per meal. The foundation is said to have unilaterally changed the price to Rp 13,000 per portion, then further deducted an additional Rp 2,500 for its own share, leaving the kitchen partner with just Rp 10,500 per meal served.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“After today’s meeting, I feel genuinely pleased. The BGN was very welcoming, they listened to us and showed appreciation, which I really value because I’m also committed to President Prabowo’s program,” Ira was quoted by kompas.com as saying. Her kitchen provides catering for 19 schools.

Popular

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek
Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition

Related Articles

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says

Egg supply at risk as free meals program expands, nutrition agency warns

Kalla warns free meals program cannot shield RI from Trump tariffs

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Related Article

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says

Egg supply at risk as free meals program expands, nutrition agency warns

Kalla warns free meals program cannot shield RI from Trump tariffs

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani

Partnering for better health and nutrition in Indonesia

Popular

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek
Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition

More in Indonesia

 View more
A journalist takes a photo of a kitchen supplying the free nutritious meal program, officially called nutrition fulfillment service units (SPPG), in Kalibata, South Jakarta, on April 16, 2025. The kitchen will resume operation after previously stopping due to limited funding.
Jakarta

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Red brick: An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer on March 14 in Jakarta.
Society

Government to pay lecturers’ allowance by July
Migrant Workers Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding (second right, rear) watches as a trainee checks the wiring of a pneumatic machine on April 14, 2025, during his visit to the Surakarta Vocational Training and Productivity Center in the Central Java city. The center offers 12 training programs to the public, including people interested in working overseas as a migrant worker.
Society

Govt to dispatch 400,000 migrant workers, boost upskilling

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono poses with his United States counterpart, Marco Rubio, in Washington on April 16, 2025.
Americas

Sugiono meets Rubio, talks geopolitics and tariffs 
US Visa
Americas

Govt gives legal support to Indonesian detained in US immigration crackdown
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba inspect the guard of honour at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, January 11, 2025.
Markets

Japan fails to win immediate tariff relief in US talks

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo appoints state secretary as presidential spokesperson
Books

UNESCO recognizes Kartini's letters as a Memory of the World
Jakarta

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Americas

Trump amps up feud with Fed over rates, accuses Powell of 'playing politics'
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia PM says Myanmar junta, opposition to extend ceasefire
Tech

Google has illegal monopoly in ad tech, US judge rules
Wealth

Beyond bloodlines: Surviving the third-generation curse
Regulations

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.