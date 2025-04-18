Prabowo appoints state secretary as presidential spokesperson

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi is appointed as the new presidential spokesperson as President Prabowo Subianto looks to improve his administration’s public communication.
resident Prabowo Subianto has appointed State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi as the new presidential spokesperson amid mounting pressure for the government to change the way it engages with the public following a series of controversial remarks from officials.
Prasetyo told reporters about his new role on Thursday, saying that he would act as the presidential spokesperson on top of his role as the state secretary.
“There’s no need for an inauguration [for the new role]. We are all expected to act as spokespersons,” Prasetyo said on Thursday.
“Especially in my position as the state secretary, I am also asked to be active [in speaking on behalf of the President],” he continued.
Despite him being appointed as presidential spokesperson, Prasetyo asserted that the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) would continue its duties.
“We are all working together. The PCO remains; we’re just asked to help,” the state secretary said.
