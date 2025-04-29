TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Top government spokesperson Hasan Nasbi resigns from post

In a statement published on Tuesday, Hasan said that he tendered his resignation on April 21 to both State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 29, 2025

Top government spokesperson Hasan Nasbi resigns from post Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (right) shakes hand with the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) head, Hasan Nasbi, after his swearing-in at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

ead of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi announced on Tuesday that he has resigned from his position, a move which he hopes could help pave the way for improvement in ways the government handles its public relations.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Hasan said that he tendered his resignation on April 21 to both State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Hasan said that his resignation would make way for a more capable figure to handle President Prabowo Subianto's messaging and public relations.

"My decision is firm that it is time for me to exit the field and sit in the spectators' seat and give an opportunity to a better figure to replace me in joining the game," Hasan said in the statement.

He said that the resignation was not the result of an emotional decision and that he believed it could improve the government's communications in the future.

"This is all for better communication in the future," Hasan said.

Hasan was installed as head of the PCO in August last year by then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. The former pollster of the Cyrus Network has been known as a staunch supporter of Jokowi long before the former mayor of Surakarta was elected president in 2014.

In November last year, Hasan installed six new spokespeople under the PCO to boost President Prabowo's communication efforts.

Hasan's tenure as head of the PCO however has been rife with controversy, the latest being his offensive statement regarding an attack against journalists working for the weekly magazine Tempo.

In response to the delivery of a severed pig's head to the journalists, Hasan said that they should have just cooked the meat.

Former President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) shakes hand with the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) head, Hasan Nasbi, after his swearing-in at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Zero emissions: Passengers hop on a Transjakarta electric bus at the Senayan Traffic Circle stop in South Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2024.
People use their mobile phones as they sit in front of a graffiti depicting an image of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on a street in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 31, 2024.
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Illustration of sexual assault
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir at a doorstop interview with journalists during EducationUSA Fair.
