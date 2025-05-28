TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Macron, Prabowo to discuss strategic partnerships

Indonesia's foreign ministry said the two sides would discuss "existing strategic partnerships," without giving specific details about the areas of discussion.

Agencies
Jakarta
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-05-28T09:24:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Macron, Prabowo to discuss strategic partnerships French President Emmanuel Macron gestures upon his arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on May 27, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

F

rench President Emmanuel Macron will meet his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday, with defense ties with Paris' biggest arms client in Southeast Asia are expected to be on the agenda.

Indonesia is the second leg of Macron's regional trip after Vietnam, where the two countries signed deals worth over $10 billion. He is scheduled to fly to Singapore on Thursday.

Indonesia's foreign ministry said the two sides would discuss "existing strategic partnerships," without giving specific details about the areas of discussion.

In 2022, the two countries signed an $8.1 billion defence deal that included an order for 42 Rafale fighter jets made by France's Dassault Aviation, as well as a series of agreements including submarine development and ammunition.

"Some commitments need follow-up and Indonesia has shown interest in some other military hardware, but there has been no progress yet," said Khairul Fahmi, a military expert at Indonesia-based Institute for Security and Strategic Studies.

No Rafale jets have been delivered to Indonesia yet. The Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono said in February that six jets would arrive in Indonesia in early 2026, according to Antara.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Aside from the Rafale deal, Indonesia in 2024 struck an agreement with French state-owned shipyard Naval Group to buy two "Scorpene" submarines, and in 2023 announced the purchase of 13 long-range air surveillance radars from France's Thales.

Prabowo, who became president last year, was the defense minister when these deals were signed.

Macron's delegation to mineral-rich Indonesia includes French mining group Eramet's new CEO Paulo Castellari. Eramet chairwoman Christel Bories said they would look to discuss mining permits in relation to the Weda Bay nickel mine.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of nickel, and also holds the biggest known reserves of the metal. Eramet and other companies have complained about reduced volume allowances.

The group also has been in talks with Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, about battery supply-chain investments, with Eramet still wanting to get into nickel processing after dropping a plan to build a plant with BASF last year.

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Related Articles

Activists reject Marsinah hero title without justice for her murder

Xi warns protectionism 'leads nowhere' as starts SE Asia tour

Australia wants AUKUS submarines for deterrence, says PM Albanese

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Prabowo to meet Modi to discuss security, economic cooperation

Related Article

Activists reject Marsinah hero title without justice for her murder

Xi warns protectionism 'leads nowhere' as starts SE Asia tour

Australia wants AUKUS submarines for deterrence, says PM Albanese

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Prabowo to meet Modi to discuss security, economic cooperation

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

More in Indonesia

 View more
A fisherman unloads his belongings after returning from a fishing trip at the traditional Muara Angke harbor in Jakarta on November 21, 2024.
Jakarta

Pollution, climate change hit Jakarta’s fishers hard
Sacred ceremony: Various religious leaders, along with Buddhist priests and monks, walk around the Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, during a pradakshina ritual on Aug. 17, 2024, to commemorate the 79th Independence Day.
Archipelago

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy
Indonesian Navy personnel inspect packages of methamphetamine at Batam Customs Port, Riau Islands, on May 26. A joint task force from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police and the Indonesian Military seized the illicit drugs aboard the vessel Sea Dragon Tarawa in the waters off the Riau Islands on May 21, marking the largest drug seizure in the nation’s history.
Archipelago

BNN, Police foil largest drug smuggling attempt in Indonesian history

Highlight
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025.
Economy

ASEAN seeks to approach US tariff talks as one and expand China ties
President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Premier Li Qiang inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 25, 2025.
Editorial

Deepening Sino-Indonesia ties
Harvard sweatshirts are displayed for sale in a school store window on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States on April 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, more than a quarter of its annual enrollment, in a major escalation of the president's fight with one of the world's most storied universities.
Americas

Indonesia on lookout amid Trump’s block on Harvard foreign students

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Asia buys more weapons as security outlook darkens
Academia

Protection from discrimination concerning sex and gender in a plural world
Science & Tech

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Prabowo to discuss defence ties
Jakarta

Pollution, climate change hit Jakarta’s fishers hard
Archipelago

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy
Academia

Innovation: What Indonesia can learn from Taiwan, China
Markets

Asian shares, US dollar climb on rosy data, tech optimism
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.