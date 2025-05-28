Macron, Prabowo to discuss strategic partnerships

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures upon his arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on May 27, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Indonesia's foreign ministry said the two sides would discuss "existing strategic partnerships," without giving specific details about the areas of discussion.

F rench President Emmanuel Macron will meet his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday, with defense ties with Paris' biggest arms client in Southeast Asia are expected to be on the agenda.

Indonesia is the second leg of Macron's regional trip after Vietnam, where the two countries signed deals worth over $10 billion. He is scheduled to fly to Singapore on Thursday.

In 2022, the two countries signed an $8.1 billion defence deal that included an order for 42 Rafale fighter jets made by France's Dassault Aviation, as well as a series of agreements including submarine development and ammunition.

"Some commitments need follow-up and Indonesia has shown interest in some other military hardware, but there has been no progress yet," said Khairul Fahmi, a military expert at Indonesia-based Institute for Security and Strategic Studies.

No Rafale jets have been delivered to Indonesia yet. The Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono said in February that six jets would arrive in Indonesia in early 2026, according to Antara.

Aside from the Rafale deal, Indonesia in 2024 struck an agreement with French state-owned shipyard Naval Group to buy two "Scorpene" submarines, and in 2023 announced the purchase of 13 long-range air surveillance radars from France's Thales.

Prabowo, who became president last year, was the defense minister when these deals were signed.

Macron's delegation to mineral-rich Indonesia includes French mining group Eramet's new CEO Paulo Castellari. Eramet chairwoman Christel Bories said they would look to discuss mining permits in relation to the Weda Bay nickel mine.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of nickel, and also holds the biggest known reserves of the metal. Eramet and other companies have complained about reduced volume allowances.

The group also has been in talks with Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, about battery supply-chain investments, with Eramet still wanting to get into nickel processing after dropping a plan to build a plant with BASF last year.