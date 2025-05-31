TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, May 31, 2025

A couple of giant effigies 'Ondel-ondel' walk down the street of Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta. (shutterstock.com/GeorginaCaptures/File)

akarta plans to issue a regulation that bans the use of ondel-ondel in street busking as part of a broader effort to preserve the cultural integrity of the Betawi people, the city’s native inhabitants.

Governor Pramono Anung emphasized that the giant effigies were a vital symbol of Betawi heritage and should be respected as such. He also expressed his hope that ondel-ondel would be showcased at cultural events and ceremonies across the capital instead of being used in street performances for public donations.

“I will push for a regulation so that ondel-ondel is not used on the streets. Instead, they should be part of the Betawi core culture," Pramono said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara, after signing a joint agreement on the preservation of Betawi culture at Hotel Borobudur in Central Jakarta.

He acknowledged that the prevalent use of ondel-ondel among buskers was not due solely to the individuals involved, and that the practice also reflected a lack of support for traditional artists.

Pramono also urged all stakeholders to involve Betawi artists in cultural preservation efforts so performers were not driven to the streets to earn a living.

The Jakarta provincial administration currently provides assistance to 42 local ondel-ondel studios.

Read also: Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

The proposed ban comes more than half a year since Hamzah Wahab, chairman of the PAS Presiden supporters’ group of 2024 presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, made a public call during a campaign event organized by the Betawi Children Communication Forum (Forkab) ahead of the regional head elections in November.

Pramono, who was making a bid for Jakarta governor at the time, pledged in response that he would take action against the use of ondel-ondel in street performances.

Support for the initiative has also come from Riano P. Ahmad, chairman of the Bamus Betawi community organization,

“Ondel-ondel is an icon of Betawi culture. It must be placed appropriately and not used in ways that diminish its value," Riano told Kompas.com during an interview on Thursday.

According to data from Jakarta’s Public Order Agency, many ondel-ondel buskers come from outside the metropolis and often includes teenagers. Authorities believe this underscores the need for public awareness on cultural preservation and the use of traditional symbols.

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

Pressure piles on North Jakarta waste-to-fuel following release of foul fumes

Jakartans savor city's 495th birthday bash

A couple of giant effigies 'Ondel-ondel' walk down the street of Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta.
A Thai-flagged fishing boat apprehended for illegal fishing activities is scuttled by Indonesian authorities in the waters of Langsa Aceh, Oct. 20, 2015.
Authorities seize two Malaysian vessels for alleged illegal fishing
A Greater Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) train passes above Jl. Gatot Soebroto in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024.
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

