Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

A couple of giant effigies 'Ondel-ondel' walk down the street of Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta. (shutterstock.com/GeorginaCaptures/File)

J akarta plans to issue a regulation that bans the use of ondel-ondel in street busking as part of a broader effort to preserve the cultural integrity of the Betawi people, the city’s native inhabitants.

Governor Pramono Anung emphasized that the giant effigies were a vital symbol of Betawi heritage and should be respected as such. He also expressed his hope that ondel-ondel would be showcased at cultural events and ceremonies across the capital instead of being used in street performances for public donations.

“I will push for a regulation so that ondel-ondel is not used on the streets. Instead, they should be part of the Betawi core culture," Pramono said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara, after signing a joint agreement on the preservation of Betawi culture at Hotel Borobudur in Central Jakarta.

He acknowledged that the prevalent use of ondel-ondel among buskers was not due solely to the individuals involved, and that the practice also reflected a lack of support for traditional artists.

Pramono also urged all stakeholders to involve Betawi artists in cultural preservation efforts so performers were not driven to the streets to earn a living.

The Jakarta provincial administration currently provides assistance to 42 local ondel-ondel studios.

The proposed ban comes more than half a year since Hamzah Wahab, chairman of the PAS Presiden supporters’ group of 2024 presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, made a public call during a campaign event organized by the Betawi Children Communication Forum (Forkab) ahead of the regional head elections in November.

Pramono, who was making a bid for Jakarta governor at the time, pledged in response that he would take action against the use of ondel-ondel in street performances.

Support for the initiative has also come from Riano P. Ahmad, chairman of the Bamus Betawi community organization,

“Ondel-ondel is an icon of Betawi culture. It must be placed appropriately and not used in ways that diminish its value," Riano told Kompas.com during an interview on Thursday.

According to data from Jakarta’s Public Order Agency, many ondel-ondel buskers come from outside the metropolis and often includes teenagers. Authorities believe this underscores the need for public awareness on cultural preservation and the use of traditional symbols.