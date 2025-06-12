TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta gears up for free private school program

The city administration is still preparing the free private school initiative that is expected to launch as early as this year, but officials said that 40 schools, some in East Jakarta, will be selected for the program's initial stage .

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025

Students attend a class at SDN Grogol Selatan 08 state elementary school on May 28, 2025, in South Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T

he Jakarta administration is preparing to provide free education in private schools across the city as early as this year, a move applauded by experts who also warned that the program should be accompanied by measures to ensure the schools can accommodate prospective students.

The city administration has been working on the program since last year, and the initial stage will see 40 private schools selected for the initiative.

The Jakarta City Council Commission E overseeing education held a meeting with the Jakarta Education Agency on Tuesday to discuss how the initiative could be delivered without sacrificing the quality of education provided in both public and private schools.

Concerns have been raised that allocating some of the city’s education budget to make private schools free may reduce the amount of funding given to state schools in Jakarta. The education budget is also being used to renovate more than 5,000 classrooms that are in poor condition, according to 2024 data from the Elementary and Secondary Ministry.

“Don’t let children get left out of school. The education provided should also be of good quality,” Commission E member Muhammad Subki of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) said during the meeting, as quoted from a statement. 

Jakarta Education Agency head Nahdiana said that the city administration is still working on qualification parameters for private school financial assistance, as the city looks forward to including more schools in the program.

Read also: Jakarta to arrange free schooling for poor students at 1,000 private schools next year

Students attend a class at SDN Grogol Selatan 08 state elementary school on May 28, 2025, in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta gears up for free private school program
Bali Police chief Insp. Gen. Daniel Adityajaya (center) holds pieces of evidence during a press briefing about an alleged love scam at police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali, on June 11.
Archipelago

Police unveil love scam targeting US nationals in Bali
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo greets the crowd after a military ceremony to send him off at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

NasDem politician urges Jokowi to step back from politics

Rescue officials work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-bound passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviation officials said in what the airline called a “tragic accident“.
Asia and Pacific

'Many killed' as Air India plane with 242 on board crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Demonizing CSOs
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

RI-US trade negotiations in limbo as deadline nears

Academia

All power to the people: Resistance, a civic duty
Jakarta

Jakarta gears up for free private school program
Asia & Pacific

'Many killed' as Air India plane with 242 on board crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport
Regulations

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
Americas

Protests spread across US despite Trump threats
Asia & Pacific

Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop
Asia & Pacific

Australia 'confident' in US nuclear sub deal despite review
Archipelago

Police unveil love scam targeting US nationals in Bali
