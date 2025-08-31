Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

A crowd of people gather on Aug. 30, 2025, at the private residence of Ahmad Sahroni in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. The home of the House of Representatives lawmaker from the NasDem Party was reportedly broken into and looted as violence escalates in the ongoing protests against legislators’ perks and police brutality. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Protests over lawmakers' exorbitant housing allowance have escalated into angry crowds breaking into the homes of at least four officials, including the finance minister.

S ocial media platforms have been flooded with videos of angry mobs storming, ransacking and apparently looting upscale residences as the ongoing wave of protests spill over from the streets of Jakarta into the homes of several lawmakers and the finance minister, who have become the focus of public ire.

The unrest began in Jakarta earlier last week over lawmakers’ lavish housing allowance, but escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality in the capital as well as other cities after the death of Affan Kurniawan, 21, an on-demand motorcycle driver who was killed by a tactical police vehicle during a violent protest on Thursday night.

It is unknown if Affan was taking part in the protest or just happened to be in the area.

On Saturday, a group of people turned their anger toward House of Representatives lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni from the pro-government NasDem Party, who had drawn criticism earlier for describing netizens urging the dissolution of the House as “the dumbest people in the world”.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people breaking into his home in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon, looting furniture, electronics and luxury items, including a designer watch and a life-size action figure.

Media reports say that Sahroni does not appear in the footage, while unverified speculation on social media allege he had gone abroad a day earlier.

Later on Saturday, some users began sharing the home addresses of lawmakers Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko “Patrio” Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach, all of whom had similarly courted public controversy in recent days.