Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Protests over lawmakers' exorbitant housing allowance have escalated into angry crowds breaking into the homes of at least four officials, including the finance minister.
ocial media platforms have been flooded with videos of angry mobs storming, ransacking and apparently looting upscale residences as the ongoing wave of protests spill over from the streets of Jakarta into the homes of several lawmakers and the finance minister, who have become the focus of public ire.
The unrest began in Jakarta earlier last week over lawmakers’ lavish housing allowance, but escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality in the capital as well as other cities after the death of Affan Kurniawan, 21, an on-demand motorcycle driver who was killed by a tactical police vehicle during a violent protest on Thursday night.
It is unknown if Affan was taking part in the protest or just happened to be in the area.
On Saturday, a group of people turned their anger toward House of Representatives lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni from the pro-government NasDem Party, who had drawn criticism earlier for describing netizens urging the dissolution of the House as “the dumbest people in the world”.
Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people breaking into his home in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon, looting furniture, electronics and luxury items, including a designer watch and a life-size action figure.
Media reports say that Sahroni does not appear in the footage, while unverified speculation on social media allege he had gone abroad a day earlier.
Later on Saturday, some users began sharing the home addresses of lawmakers Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko “Patrio” Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach, all of whom had similarly courted public controversy in recent days.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.