Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Protests over lawmakers' exorbitant housing allowance have escalated into angry crowds breaking into the homes of at least four officials, including the finance minister.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, August 31, 2025 Published on Aug. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-08-31T13:01:38+07:00

Change text size

Later on Saturday, some users began sharing the home addresses of lawmakers Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko “Patrio” Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach, all of whom had similarly courted public controversy in recent days.

