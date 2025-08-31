TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
The tradeoffs of AI regulation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
The tradeoffs of AI regulation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests

"Due to escalating violence during protests in Indonesia, we have voluntarily introduced additional safeguards to keep TikTok a safe and civil space," a TikTok spokesperson said.

AFP
Jakarta
Sun, August 31, 2025 Published on Aug. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-08-31T00:13:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Platform of the day: A man holds a smartphone displaying the home screen of Chinese social media app TikTok on April 19, 2024, in an office in Paris. Platform of the day: A man holds a smartphone displaying the home screen of Chinese social media app TikTok on April 19, 2024, in an office in Paris. (AFP/Antonin Utz)

S

ocial media platform TikTok announced on Saturday that it has temporarily suspended its live feature in Indonesia for "a few days" because of violent protests after the death of a man hit by a police vehicle.

"Due to escalating violence during protests in Indonesia, we have voluntarily introduced additional safeguards to keep TikTok a safe and civil space," a TikTok spokesperson told AFP.

"Out of an abundance of caution, TikTok LIVE is temporarily suspended for a few days in Indonesia."

Southeast Asia's biggest economy was rocked by protests in major cities on Friday, including capital Jakarta and Makassar, South Sulawesi, where a blaze at the city council building killed at least three people.

Protests continued on Saturday in various regions, including Jakarta, Surabaya in East Java, Bali and Mataram in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

The video-sharing app said it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia has one of the world's biggest audiences on TikTok, with more than 100 million users.

In some videos of the protests posted on the service on Saturday, users complained they could not use the live feature.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

Related Articles

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

EU accuses TikTok of violating digital rules over ads

Two students arrested for allegedly detaining undercover officer during protest

Related Article

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

How Indonesia can export its creative wave to the world

EU accuses TikTok of violating digital rules over ads

Two students arrested for allegedly detaining undercover officer during protest

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

More in Indonesia

 View more
Platform of the day: A man holds a smartphone displaying the home screen of Chinese social media app TikTok on April 19, 2024, in an office in Paris.
Politics

TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests
People look at the the West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Representatives Council (DPRD) office building, seen partially burned after being stormed, looted and set on fire during a demonstration in Mataram, NTB on Aug. 30, 2025. Protests rock Indonesian major cities including Jakarta on Aug. 29 after footage spread of a ride-hailing driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Archipelago

Protesters set fire to regional council buildings in several provinces
Participants hold placards on April 21, 2024, as they march on a street ahead of Earth Day on April 22, annual environmental awareness day, in Jakarta.
Society

Economic growth target in climate pledge draft slammed

Highlight
People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle.
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
Students eat lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at 11 State Senior High School in East Jakarta on January 6, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s long vision on education
The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

The Latest

 View more
Politics

TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests
Economy

Most Trump tariffs are not legal, US appeals court rules
Middle East and Africa

Evacuation of Gaza City would be unsafe and unfeasible: Red Cross chief
Asia & Pacific

Power vacuum will 'not affect' border security: Thai Defense Ministry
Archipelago

Protesters set fire to regional council buildings in several provinces
Economy

Trump demand for Japan to buy more US rice snagged trade talks, Nikkei says
Society

Economic growth target in climate pledge draft slammed
Archipelago

Protest blaze kills 3 as anger erupts over 'ojek' driver death

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.