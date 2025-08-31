TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
"Due to escalating violence during protests in Indonesia, we have voluntarily introduced additional safeguards to keep TikTok a safe and civil space," a TikTok spokesperson said.
ocial media platform TikTok announced on Saturday that it has temporarily suspended its live feature in Indonesia for "a few days" because of violent protests after the death of a man hit by a police vehicle.
"Due to escalating violence during protests in Indonesia, we have voluntarily introduced additional safeguards to keep TikTok a safe and civil space," a TikTok spokesperson told AFP.
"Out of an abundance of caution, TikTok LIVE is temporarily suspended for a few days in Indonesia."
Southeast Asia's biggest economy was rocked by protests in major cities on Friday, including capital Jakarta and Makassar, South Sulawesi, where a blaze at the city council building killed at least three people.
Protests continued on Saturday in various regions, including Jakarta, Surabaya in East Java, Bali and Mataram in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).
The video-sharing app said it would continue to monitor the situation closely.
Indonesia has one of the world's biggest audiences on TikTok, with more than 100 million users.
In some videos of the protests posted on the service on Saturday, users complained they could not use the live feature.
