New presidential adviser leaves doubt on police reform

With a glistening track record during his service at the National Police, some consider Comr. Gen. (ret) Ahmad Dofiri perfect to push for police reform, but others believe a full commission is still necessary to propel meaningful change in the country’s security force.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025 Published on Sep. 18, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (right) witnesses as special presidential adviser on public order, safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiti (left) signs a document on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony of new cabinet members at the State Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo inaugurates several new cabinet members, including Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago and Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, in the second reshuffle of his administration. President Prabowo Subianto (right) witnesses as special presidential adviser on public order, safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiti (left) signs a document on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony of new cabinet members at the State Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo inaugurates several new cabinet members, including Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago and Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, in the second reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he appointment of retired police general Comr. Gen. (ret) Ahmad Dofiri as a presidential adviser on public order affairs and police reform has been cautiously welcomed as concerns linger about whether meaningful reform within the force can be realized.

On Wednesday, President Prabowo Subianto swore in Dofiri as special presidential adviser for public order, safety and police reform as part of his latest and third cabinet reshuffle. The shake-up occurred following widespread protests and unrest erupted in late August over growing dissatisfaction with the economy and police brutality.

A 1989 graduate of the National Police Academy, Dofiri held several key posts throughout his tenure at the National Police, including leading the Banten, Yogyakarta and West Java Police.

He was appointed chief of the National Police’s security intelligence agency (Baintelkam) from 2021 and 2023, followed by a short tenure as the force’s general supervision inspectorate (Irwasum) chief between 2023 and 2024. Dofiri was later appointed as deputy National Police chief, a position he held until his retirement in June.

His name gained national attention last year when he led the police’s ethics commission that dishonorably discharged former internal affairs chief Ferdy Sambo, who was later convicted in the high-profile murder of his own aide-de-camp Brig. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

Read also: Listyo on thin ice as calls for police reform intensify

The appointment has been welcomed by some police reform supporters as a sign of hope, as they pointed to Dofiri’s understanding of internal challenges within the force and his reputation as one of the more “progressive” officers during his service at the National Police.

