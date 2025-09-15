Listyo on thin ice as calls for police reform intensify

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Questions over the future of National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo have resurfaced following President Prabowo Subianto’s recent pledge to overhaul the force amid intensifying calls for meaningful change in the wake of last month’s deadly protests sparked by economic inequality and police brutality.
The renewed scrutiny over Listyo’s position came after Prabowo reportedly welcomed the idea of establishing an independent investigation into the police’s alleged excessive use of force when handling the widespread protests and a new commission to spearhead the police reform.
The proposal was put forward by the Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (National Conscience Movement), a group of prominent interfaith and pro-democracy figures, during their meeting with Prabowo on Thursday at the State Palace.
Rumors also spread late last week that Prabowo had sent a letter to the House of Representatives nominating two three-star generals to replace Listyo as part of his police reform initiative.
But State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said on Saturday that “no such letter has been sent to the House”.
In a similar rebuttal, House deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a politician from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, said the House leadership had not received any presidential letter regarding Listyo’s replacement, adding that even the State Secretary office was unaware of such a submission.
“As of today, no presidential letter has been submitted to the House. I have also spoken to the State Secretary, and he confirmed that no such letter has been sent,” Dasco told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
