House back in session after weeklong protests

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Members of Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs on Monday resumed their session to discuss details of the 2026 state budget with leadership of the Indonesian Military (TNI).

L awmakers at the House of Representatives returned to work on Monday with members of key commissions kicking off fresh rounds of deliberations on crucial legislation.

"This is part of the cycle to debate the state budget. We will see what issues are discussed in the meeting," chairman of Commission I Utut Adianto of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said, as quoted by Antara.

A number of senior lawmakers of Commission I including Dave Laksono, TB Hasanuddin and Sukamta joined Utut in Monday’s session.

Later on Monday, members of the House Legislation Body (Baleg) were scheduled to debate details of the domestic workers protection bill.

Last week protesters staged a rally in front of the House building in Senayan over the decision to grant lawmakers housing allowances nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Demonstrations began peacefully, but turned violent against the National Police after footage showed one of its teams running over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan late on Thursday.

Protests have since spread from Jakarta to other major cities, in the worst unrest since President Prabowo Subianto took power, with more rallies planned for Monday across Indonesia.

Police set up checkpoints across Jakarta on Monday, while officers and the TNI conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations.