Ethics probe recommends charges in death of motorcycle taxi driver

Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver who was run over by a police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) tactical vehicle on Aug. 28 in Jakarta, during a protest on Aug. 30 in front of Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Seven Mobile Brigade (Brimob) police officers could face criminal investigation after an ethics probe found probable cause that they not only broke ethics but also the Criminal Code when their armored vehicle ran over and killed a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver in a protest last week.

The case involved Brig. Rohmat who drove the vehicle that killed 21-year-old ojol driver Affan Kurniawan in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, last Thursday. Comr. Cosmas Kaju who sat beside him as commanding officer along with five other policemen in the back of the vehicle.

All of them were recommended to face criminal investigation, said Muhammad Choirul Anam, who represented the National Police Commission (Kompolnas), the police external oversight body, in the Tuesday session to review the ethics probe into the seven officers by the Internal Affairs Division (Propam).

“The review session found indications of [criminal] offenses, which is why it recommended [that the police launch a criminal] investigation into all seven officers,” Anam told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Propam does not have the authority to pursue criminal charges, but it can provide the Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) with evidence of any wrongdoing it unearths in its investigation.

National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) commissioner Saurlin Siagian, who was also involved in the review, said that the criminal case “will be handed over to the Bareskrim”.

National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko only referred to Kompolnas and Komnas HAM statements when asked by the Post about the review, without providing additional comment.