Prabowo’s niece resigns from House

Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker and the niece of President Prabowo Subianto, has decided to step down from her role in the House of Representatives after her resurfaced podcast comments courted controversy amid the economic hardships people are facing, an issue that has fueled widespread demonstrations.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 11, 2025 Published on Sep. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-09-11T15:40:24+07:00

Gerindra Party lawmaker Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo. Gerindra Party lawmaker Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo. (Kompas.com/File)

R

ahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker and niece of President Prabowo Subianto, has decided to step down from her role in the House of Representatives after controversial comments she made in a podcast interview several months ago resurfaced at a time when people are struggling under mounting economic pressure.

The politician of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, who is known as Sara, announced her resignation in a video statement she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, apologizing for her remarks many saw as dismissive of the struggles of young Indonesians.

The controversy centers on a recent viral two-minute clip of her 42-minute podcast interview discussing youth, entrepreneurship and the creative economy that Antara TV posted on YouTube in February.

In the podcast, titled “Rahayu Saraswati: Exploring Women’s Issues and Creative Economy Collaboration”, she urged young Indonesians not to depend on the government for jobs, likening such an attitude to the colonial era. The remarks drew sharp criticism, particularly from young people struggling with high unemployment and limited opportunities.

Sara, who has a background in business, said that her comments had been edited and circulated out of context, but she acknowledged her privilege and that her words have caused pain to many Indonesians struggling to make ends meet.

“I had absolutely no intention of belittling or demeaning the struggle and efforts of people, especially young people who are trying [to make ends meet] but face various difficulties and challenges,” she said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, as she announced her resignation.

“The fault is entirely mine. Therefore, through this message, I offer my deepest apologies for my words and my mistake,” she added.

A Hindu temple is inundated by floodwaters on Sept. 10 following heavy rain in Denpasar, Bali.
Archipelago

19 killed after floods, landslides hit several regions across the country
Two officers from the Batam Customs and Excise Office inspect a ship carrying 20 tonnes of illegal tin ore in this undated picture at the Customs Pier in Tanjung Uncang, Batam, Riau Islands. Customs intercepted the ship on Aug. 28, 2025.
Archipelago

Smuggling attempts foiled by authorities
Comr. Cosmas Kaju Gae (center), commander of the National Police Mobile Brigade's (Brimob) Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, is escorted out of the National Police's Transnational Crime Center building on Sept. 3 in Jakarta. An ethics hearing dishonorably discharged Cosmas after finding him guilty of committing serious ethical violations that caused the killing of 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan during a violent protest in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Politics

Brimob officers appeal sanctions over ‘ojol’ driver’s death

Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his undersecretaries ahead of a meeting with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. President Prabowo appoints Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Politics

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures
Agustini, 30 (center) sits in front of her hut as forest fire approaches in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Oct. 10, 2023.
Editorial

Save the forest
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

TNI move against critic stirs debate over shrinking civic space

Europe

UNDP’s Ferrer Olivella meets Sugiono, starts term in Indonesia
Archipelago

19 killed after floods, landslides hit several regions across the country
Archipelago

Smuggling attempts foiled by authorities
Politics

Brimob officers appeal sanctions over ‘ojol’ driver’s death
Politics

Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening
Politics

Prabowo’s niece resigns from House
Economy

Consumer confidence hits 3-year low on job market jitters
Art & Culture

JICAF 2025: From local creativity to global recognition
