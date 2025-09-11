Prabowo’s niece resigns from House

Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker and the niece of President Prabowo Subianto, has decided to step down from her role in the House of Representatives after her resurfaced podcast comments courted controversy amid the economic hardships people are facing, an issue that has fueled widespread demonstrations.

The politician of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, who is known as Sara, announced her resignation in a video statement she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, apologizing for her remarks many saw as dismissive of the struggles of young Indonesians.

The controversy centers on a recent viral two-minute clip of her 42-minute podcast interview discussing youth, entrepreneurship and the creative economy that Antara TV posted on YouTube in February.

In the podcast, titled “Rahayu Saraswati: Exploring Women’s Issues and Creative Economy Collaboration”, she urged young Indonesians not to depend on the government for jobs, likening such an attitude to the colonial era. The remarks drew sharp criticism, particularly from young people struggling with high unemployment and limited opportunities.

Sara, who has a background in business, said that her comments had been edited and circulated out of context, but she acknowledged her privilege and that her words have caused pain to many Indonesians struggling to make ends meet.

“I had absolutely no intention of belittling or demeaning the struggle and efforts of people, especially young people who are trying [to make ends meet] but face various difficulties and challenges,” she said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, as she announced her resignation.

“The fault is entirely mine. Therefore, through this message, I offer my deepest apologies for my words and my mistake,” she added.