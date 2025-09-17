TheJakartaPost

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law

The court was due to decide on five petitions against amendments that plaintiffs say were bulldozed through the House of Representatives in March without proper public consultation, amid concerns of an expansion of the military's involvement in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto. 

Agencies
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age. Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he Constitutional Court was scheduled to rule on Wednesday on challenges to the revision the Indonesian Military (TNI) law allowing a greater armed forces role in civilian affairs, among the sources of anger that have stoked widespread anti-government protests. 

The court was due to decide on five petitions against amendments that plaintiffs say were bulldozed through the House of Representatives in March without proper public consultation, amid concerns of an expansion of the military's involvement in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto

Fears are growing in the country that Prabowo is turning increasingly to the armed forces to help deliver his ambitious agenda after just 11 months in office, reviving memories of the military-dominated 1966-1998 New Order era of authoritarian rule.

Prabowo has appointed former generals to key posts and has deployed the military for various tasks, including handling street protests, implementing initiatives on free school meals and food security, manufacturing medicines and seizing palm oil plantations for a new state-owned firm. 

The rulings come at a time of festering anger following two weeks of at times violent demonstrations over issues from lawmakers' allowances and state budget priorities to police conduct and perceptions of creeping militarisation in Indonesia, presenting Prabowo with his first major test. 

In early September, the military was deployed in the capital after six the nationwide protests.

In the wake of the protests, police set up checkpoints across the capital, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations.

The petitions argue the amendments to TNI law lacked transparency and public participation before being passed by a parliament overwhelmingly allied with the president, and have called for the changes to be annulled. 

"We expect the court to repeal the military law because the process is not in accordance with another law regulating legislative process," petitioner Ardi Manto Adiputra told Reuters, adding lawmakers had met in secret to discuss revisions to the law and had rushed its passage. 

The petitioners include human rights and student groups and Inayah Wahid, the daughter of Indonesia's former President Abdurrahman Wahid. 

Indonesia law minister has said the legislative process was above board and public input had been sufficiently sought. 

The court decision is not expected to address the revisions to the law, but the processes that took place before it was passed. 

Ardi said his group planned to file another judicial review over the substance of the legislation at a later stage. 

He also said the court decision would be delivered virtually, with neither plaintiffs nor the public permitted to attend the verdict in person.

More in Indonesia

 View more
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age.
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
Suspects arrested in the case of kidnapping and homicide against Muhammad Ilham Pradipta, a branch head of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in Central Jakarta, are shown during a press briefing on Sept. 16 at the Jakarta Police building in Jakarta.
Society

Two Army soldiers arrested in BRI branch manager killing
Illustration of a movie theater
Politics

Prabowo’s promotional video shown at movie theaters slammed

Highlight
Office workers walk near the Dukuh Atas railway station in Central Jakarta.
Regulations

Stimulus ‘not enough’ to jumpstart economy
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Danantara to boost housing loans to Rp 250 trillion in 2026
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
FEATURES

Can we afford the luxury of a good night’s sleep?
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defence treaty
Americas

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December
Academia

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

Economy

EU, RI plan to sign trade pact next week in Bali, Airlangga says
