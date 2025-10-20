TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests
Nintendo, Capcom stepping up efforts to bring game worlds to big screen
Border crossing to stay closed as Hamas alleged of violating Gaza ceasefire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests
Nintendo, Capcom stepping up efforts to bring game worlds to big screen
Border crossing to stay closed as Hamas alleged of violating Gaza ceasefire

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Students to protest as Prabowo marks one year in office

Protesters will gather near the presidential palace to protest against government policies, a coalition of student bodies known locally as BEM SI said on Instagram, accompanied by hashtags #1YearIsEnough and #1YearOfContinuousProblems.

Reuters
Jakarta
Mon, October 20, 2025 Published on Oct. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-10-20T12:11:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students shout slogans during a protest against lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on September 1, 2025. University students shout slogans during a protest against lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on September 1, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

S

tudent groups are planning a protest on the first anniversary of Prabowo Subianto's government in Jakarta on Monday, two months after violent demonstrations rocked the country, as the president holds a cabinet meeting to mark his first year in office.

Protesters will gather near the presidential palace to protest against government policies, a coalition of student bodies known locally as BEM SI said on Instagram, accompanied by hashtags #1YearIsEnough and #1YearOfContinuousProblems.

"Seeing the one-year momentum ... makes us concerned for the fate of Indonesia's future," BEM SI said.

In late August, student-led protests against government policies and lawmaker perks spread nationwide. After a delivery driver was hit and killed by a police vehicle, the protests escalated and the death toll rose, presenting the biggest challenge to Prabowo since he was elected in a landslide last year.

Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a politics researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said Prabowo's first year was marred by a lack of public participation in his policies.

"Generally, Prabowo's government experienced some turbulence in the first year, especially with regards to a lack of openness and participation," he said, citing the President's signature free school meals programme.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The scheme, which aims to give meals to millions of students and pregnant women, has been hit by controversy after thousands of students fell sick from food poisoning.

To fund his programmes, which also include free health check-ups and schools for the poor, Prabowo has cut government spending or diverted money from other areas, including education. A former special forces commander, Prabowo has expanded the role of the military, including soldiers working on the meals programme and agriculture projects.

Prabowo has promised to lift economic growth to 8 percent during his five-year term, which runs until 2029, and has launched multiple stimulus packages to spark activity.

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests

Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests

Related Articles

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

Prabowo's high-speed diplomacy and Indonesia’s global ambition

Australia, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation

TNI says 14 Papuan separatists killed in village battle

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation

Related Article

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

Prabowo's high-speed diplomacy and Indonesia’s global ambition

Australia, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation

TNI says 14 Papuan separatists killed in village battle

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests

Court allows indigenous peoples to cultivate forests

More in Indonesia

 View more
University students shout slogans during a protest against lawmakers' extra pay and housing allowances, outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Politics

Students to protest as Prabowo marks one year in office
People of the Gelar Alam indigenous community carry bundles of rice stalks on Oct. 5 in a procession during the Seren Taun harvest festival in Sukabumi, West Java. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Society

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Commuter Line passengers wear masks at Bekasi Station in West Java, on June 12, 2023.
Society

Spike in influenza cases prompts calls for stronger public health measures

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on October 20, 2024.
Politics

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
President Prabowo Subianto (left) poses for a photo with United States President Donald Trump (right) during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct. 13, 2025. During the summit, both leaders are caught in a 'hot mic' incident when they were apparently unaware of a microphone recording their exchange about a possible business deal.
Editorial

Year zero
Cabinet commander: President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8 at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration.
Regulations

Prabowo pushes greater state role to fuel his growth dream

The Latest

 View more
Economy

China's Q3 GDP growth slows to one-year low in test of long-term policy plans
Academia

AI is hollowing out higher education
Politics

Students to protest as Prabowo marks one year in office
Academia

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution
Asia & Pacific

Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, killing two airport staff
Middle East and Africa

Trump says Israel-Hamas ceasefire still in place
Academia

Fiscal sandbox and community transfers: A new path amid the regional transfer cut
Economy

8% growth remains pipe dream as Prabowo begins second year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.