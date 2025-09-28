TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Australia's Albanese confident on AUKUS pact after meeting UK's Starmer
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Timor-Leste scraps lifetime pensions after protests
Jakarta digs deep
Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal

Australia's Albanese confident on AUKUS pact after meeting UK's Starmer
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Timor-Leste scraps lifetime pensions after protests
Jakarta digs deep
Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal

BGN says lack of oversight in free meal program led to food poisoning cases

Concerns have mounted over the standards and supervision of the multi-billion-dollar initiative. Nearly 6,000 people have fallen ill after eating the free lunches since the programme's January roll-out, government data showed, including more than 1,000 children in the country's West Java province this week.

Agencies
Jakarta
Sun, September 28, 2025

Food scare: National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana (left) speaks with a student affected by food poisoning after consuming a school meal on Tuesday in Cipongkor, West Bandung, West Java.

A

 government agency running President Prabowo Subianto's massive free meals program said on Friday its lack of oversight led to a recent outbreak of food poisoning among thousands of school children.

Concerns have mounted over the standards and supervision of the multi-billion-dollar initiative. Nearly 6,000 people have fallen ill after eating the free lunches since the programme's January roll-out, government data showed, including more than 1,000 children in the country's West Java province this week.

The programme has been rapidly expanded to reach more than 20 million recipients, with an ambitious goal of feeding 83 million by the end of the year. The agency said on Friday it estimated it could only spend Rp 99 trillion ($5.92 billion) this year out of the Rp 171 trillion initially allocated for the scheme.

Nanik Deyang, the National Nutrition Agency's deputy head, apologised for the recent cases, breaking down in tears.

"Our biggest mistake is ... our lack of oversight," she said, adding that the agency takes full responsibility. "The recent cases ... were because our partners and our internal teams did not follow the right standard operating procedures."

Inconsistent cooking times contributed to the poisoning, she said, adding that the agency would step up supervision.

Processed foods have been banned from the lunches, and kitchens lacking proper health certification will be shut down by next month, she said. 

The West Java cases were linked to kitchens using spoiled food, and Nanik noted a shortage of nutritionists across the archipelago.

Investigations into the poisoning cases have started, involving food regulators and the police, Nanik added.

Health organisations have previously called for the suspension of the program. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi urged an evaluation, warning that the cases could overwhelm small local hospitals.

When asked about the calls to suspend the programme entirely, Nanik said about 40 kitchens lacking proper standards certificates had been closed.

In May, Prabowo has lauded the number of illnesses affecting students consuming the free meal as a positive.

"Indeed there was a poisoning today, around 200 people out of three million," he said.

"Over five were hospitalised, so that means the success rate is 99.99 percent. A 99.99 percent success rate in any field is a good thing."

BGN says lack of oversight in free meal program led to food poisoning cases

What the Doha summit revealed about the OIC

What the WTO’s deal to curb fisheries subsidies means

Recognition of Palestine and the distance to reality

RI, Canada ink trade pact amid US pressure

BGN says lack of oversight in free meal program led to food poisoning cases

What the Doha summit revealed about the OIC

What the WTO’s deal to curb fisheries subsidies means

Recognition of Palestine and the distance to reality

RI, Canada ink trade pact amid US pressure

The Jakarta Post
