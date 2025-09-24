TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Doubts cast on police’s own reform team

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 24, 2025 Published on Sep. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-09-23T17:01:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman confronts riot police during clashes on Aug. 28, at a protest outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. A woman confronts riot police during clashes on Aug. 28, at a protest outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

A

police reform team established by the National Police chief and made up entirely of active officers has come under scrutiny, with activists questioning its independence and warning it could lead to overlap with a similar commission President Prabowo Subianto is forming.

Public pressure for sweeping police reform has been mounting for years, fueled by persistent brutality, a culture of impunity and apparent political interference in the force. Calls for police reform grew louder in the wake of last month’s widespread protests following the Aug. 28 death of an online motorcycle transportation (ojol) driver, who was fatally run over by a police armored vehicle securing a protest.

In the wake of the demonstrations, police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo formed on Sept. 17 the internal team to spearhead the reform, appointing 52 active flag and middle officers as its members, including Police Education and Training Institute (Lemdiklat) head Comr. Gen. Chryshnanda Dwilaksana as the team's chair.

The move came even though the President had already agreed to a proposal from the Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (National Conscience Movement), a group of prominent interfaith and pro-democracy figures, to establish an independent commission tasked with reforming the police.

Maidina Rahmawati of activist group the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR) doubted that the police’s reform team would yield any meaningful outcomes since its composition consists solely of active officers.

“If the police chief is truly committed to reform, it is concerning that the team consists solely of internal members, who have a tendency to use their authority to cover for one another,” she said Tuesday. “We also question why he felt the need to form his own team when the President, who he answers to, is also setting up a similar body.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Related Articles

IEU-CEPA to help iron out ‘any’ remaining bilateral trade issues

Prabowo on tightrope for Palestine address in UN

U-turn on ethanol imports to protect farmers, secure supplies

Five things to know about Indonesia-EU trade agreement

The words Prabowo needs to say at the UN

Related Article

IEU-CEPA to help iron out ‘any’ remaining bilateral trade issues

Prabowo on tightrope for Palestine address in UN

U-turn on ethanol imports to protect farmers, secure supplies

Five things to know about Indonesia-EU trade agreement

The words Prabowo needs to say at the UN

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

More in Indonesia

 View more
The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker Gas Falcon is seen in this undated picture at an unknown location. Nine Indonesian and three Pakistani crew members have been abandoned on the vessel for 10 months off the coast of Mozambique.
Society

Indonesian crew stranded off coast of Mozambique for nearly a year finally evacuated
Time to deliver: University students hold posters of demands during a protest on Sept. 9, 2025, in front of the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Jakarta. The demonstration, dubbed "Rakyat Tagih Janji" (The people call in promises), was held to push for the fulfillment of public demands known as the “17+8”.
Society

Pink and green: Colors of resistance, symbols of solidarity
Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) patrol vessel KN Pulau Dana (foreground) shadows China Coast Guard (CCG) patrol vessel 5402 on Oct. 25, 2024, in the North Natuna Sea, which falls within Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
Archipelago

Oil and gas production undisrupted in Natuna, Anambas blocks, SKK Migas says

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 23, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo offers 20,000 troops for post-war Gaza
A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the Labor with the People Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Corruption should not pay

A woman confronts riot police during clash on Aug. 28, 2025, at a protest outside the House of Representative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Doubts cast on police’s own reform team

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

14 killed by lake burst in Taiwan as Super Typhoon Ragasa wreaks havoc
Americas

White House urges probe into Trump escalator, teleprompter malfunctions
Regulations

Internship program 'not social aid', govt says
Americas

Who stopped the UN escalator? Likely Trump's videographer, says UN

Academia

Faster, cheaper weapons for looming conflicts
Middle East and Africa

Trump's meeting with Muslim countries focuses on permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Economy

IEU-CEPA to help iron out ‘any’ remaining bilateral trade issues
Asia & Pacific

WhatsApp, Twitch among sites that could face Australia under-16s social media ban
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Doubts cast on police’s own reform team

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.