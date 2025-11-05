'Bahasa Indonesia': Identity, inspiration or illusory prestige?

A teacher ('right') checks a student’s work in a classroom on Oct. 2, 2025 at SDN Sudirman II elementary school in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (Antara/Hasrul Said)

Since Indonesia became globalised, academics, cultural observers and even members of the general public sense that the Indonesian language is in crisis

B ahasa menunjukkan bangsa is an Indonesian saying which roughly means “our language shows what kind of people we are”. It is akin to “manners maketh man”, meaning, a person’s character is determined by how they behave and treat others, a reflection of their values and identity, but on a collective national scale.

Bahasa Indonesia is not simply a language. Our tutur kata (way of speaking) is a reflection of character, morals and education, and is held in high regard in the country.

October is designated as Bulan Bahasa (language month), to commemorate the Decision of the Congress of Indonesian Youth (Youth Pledge) on Oct. 28, 1928, a pledge to one tanah air (motherland), one bangsa (nation) and to uphold one unifying language, Indonesian.

The Youth Pledge was a precursor to independence in 1945, giving the various ethnic groups an impetus to free ourselves as one nation against colonial rule.

Bulan Bahasa aims to inspire public enthusiasm for maintaining and preserving the Indonesian language and addressing linguistic matters in Indonesia. Is it really the case?

The issues I would like to address in this column range from personal linguistic issues, socio-educational, to political posturing through language.

There are many basic linguistic mistakes Indonesians make, but there are three that really irk me.