TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle
Bali Police resume probe into Australian tourist’s death amid missing heart scandal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal
​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle
Bali Police resume probe into Australian tourist’s death amid missing heart scandal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal

All palm oil companies were ordered to each pay a Rp 1 billion (US$59,580) fine, along with various restitution ranging from Rp 900 billion to nearly Rp 12 trillion, after they were declared guilty in a corruption case pertaining to crude palm oil export permits.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 27, 2025 Published on Sep. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-09-26T15:58:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker displays harvested oil palm fruits in a plantation in Mesuji Raya village in Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra, on April 29, 2023. A worker displays harvested oil palm fruits in a plantation in Mesuji Raya village in Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra, on April 29, 2023. (Antara/Budi Candra Setya)

T

he Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that cleared three major palm oil groups of corruption charges linked to permits for crude palm oil (CPO) exports, reinstating their criminal liability and ordering trillions of rupiah in fines and restitutions.

In a ruling read on Sept. 15, the court found palm oil companies Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group and Musim Mas Group guilty of corruption when obtaining permits to export CPO and its derivatives in 2022, the year when shipments of such products were restricted due to domestic cooking oil shortage.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) suspected the three companies breached the temporary export ban imposed by the administration of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to stabilize local prices during the height of the cooking oil shortage in the country.

Investigators alleged the illegal exports had cost the state around Rp 18 trillion (US$1.07 billion) as the government had to heavily subsidize domestic cooking oil prices to ease the crisis.

AGO prosecutors demanded the Jakarta Corruption Court to sentence the three companies guilty of corruption and order each to pay Rp 1 billion in fines, as well as an additional restitution payment ranging from Rp 900 billion to Rp 11 trillion to compensate for the state losses.

But three judges handling the case, namely Agam Syarif Baharuddin, Ali Muhtarom and Djuyamto, cleared the companies of all charges.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

Popular

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Related Articles

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case

Court officials arrested over acquittal in palm oil corruption case

Related Article

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case

Court officials arrested over acquittal in palm oil corruption case

Popular

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world

‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

Trump allies to control TikTok under new US deal

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker displays harvested oil palm fruits in a plantation in Mesuji Raya village in Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra, on April 29, 2023.
Politics

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal
Personnel from the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office coordinating efforts to find British man Edward Nada Kantounas who went missing while swimming at Legian beach in Badung regency, Bali, on Wednesday. Lifeguards at the beach had warned the man and two of his friends to get out of the red-flagged area of the beach.
Archipelago

Search operation continues for missing British man in Bali
Bali Police chief Insp. Gen. Daniel Adityajaya (center), general crimes director Comr. I Gede Adhi Mulyawarman (second left), spokesperson Comr. Ariasandy, cybercrimes director Comr. Ranefli Dian Candra (right) and medical division head Comr. dr. Komang Nurada Mahardana (left) display evidence and suspects arrested for allegedly inciting riots during a press briefing at the Bali Police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali on Sept. 16, 2025. The Bali Police arrested 14 people for alleged incitement and involvement in violent riots during anti-government protests in the region in late August.
Politics

Police’s crackdown on riot suspects slammed

Highlight
Forbidden fruit: A worker displays oil palm fruits he as harvested in a plantation in Mesuji Raya village in the South Sumatra regency of Ogan Komering Ilir on April 29, 2023. Data show Indonesia exported 2.63 million tonnes of palm oil in February of this year, down from 3.09 tonnes the previous month.
Politics

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal
A truck deployed by the Jakarta Environment Agency sprays water-based mist at the Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2025. The city administration sprays around 4,000 liters of water in several streets and crowded areas in an effort to reduce air pollution.
Editorial

Jakarta digs deep
Green harvest: A farmer gathers fresh fruit bunches on May 23, 2022 at a plantation in Kuta Makmur, Aceh.
Economy

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal
Opinion

Analysis: RI to end CBU EV import incentives, domestic manufacturing boost
Academia

Indonesia calls for justice, peace, and inclusive global leadership at UNGA comeback
Archipelago

Search operation continues for missing British man in Bali
Economy

Fresh grads pin hopes on new internship program amid poor job prospects
Politics

Police’s crackdown on riot suspects slammed
Editorial

Jakarta digs deep
Economy

Oil palm farmers’ woes over land, replanting overshadow EU trade deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Supreme Court strikes down palm oil giants’ corruption acquittal

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.