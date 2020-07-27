Love at first sight for newly engaged Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Pop star Demi Lovato surprised her followers by revealing in a recent Instagram post that she’s now engaged to her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote.

And the feeling, it turned out, was mutual.

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did, too,” related the 27-year-old singer, who started dating Max about five months ago.

Demi gushed over her fiancé for loving her despite her imperfections and helping her grow as a person.

“I have never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents)—flaws and all,” she said. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

This moment, she said, takes her back to her childhood, when her biological father used to call her his “little partner.”

Read also: Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham, is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

“It’s something that might sound strange without his Southern cowboy-like accent. But to me it made perfect sense,” she said. “And today that word makes perfect sense again. But today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

While the past few years have been rife with personal struggles, Demi has been steadying the ship this year. Not only is she now in a better place, both emotionally and mentally, she has also started to release new music after two years.

And now, she can’t wait to start her own family. “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!” she wrote.

Max, who proposed to Demi on Malibu Beach in California, also posted his own tribute to her future wife. He described his wife-to-be as “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”

“Words can’t express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some,” said the four-time Emmy Award nominee, who’s best known for playing Fenmore in the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

The 29-year-old television actor couldn’t be more grateful to God for bringing them together. “I can’t spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever, baby. You’re the most beautiful, inside and out, in the entire world,” he said.

“I love you so much,” Max added. “And I will forever cherish your pure, beautiful, infinite soul.”