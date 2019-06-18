TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
press enter to search

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Indonesia 'sought balance' in handling of North Korean vessel

  • Dian Septiari and N. Adri

    The Jakarta Post

Jakarta/Balikpapan   /   Tue, June 18, 2019   /  01:35 pm
The Jakarta Post Image
MV Wise Honest(MarineTraffic.com/Sergei Skriabin)
share this article

Indonesia had to find a balanced approach to the handling of a North Korean cargo ship detained under United Nations sanctions in its territory since last year, the Foreign Ministry has said, as Jakarta dealt with a “regulatory vacuum” preventing it from taking clear action in response.

In April last year, the Navy captured the MV Wise Honest in waters off Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, as it was transporting 25,500 tons of coal worth an estimated US$3 million to a potential buyer in Samarinda.

The United States said the ship clearly violated UN Security Council sanctions, set up as part of a push to choke funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missiles development program by banning North Korean exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood to other countries. Under the international sanctions regime, parties found to be do...



The Jakarta Post

Our partners

© 2016 - 2019 PT. Niskala Media Tenggara