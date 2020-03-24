TheJakartaPost

Italy virus cases 10 times higher than reported, Repubblica says

  • Flavia Rotondi

    Bloomberg

Rome, Italy   /   Tue, March 24, 2020   /   04:37 pm
Italy virus cases 10 times higher than reported, Repubblica says Tents being constructed to form a field hospital, run by non-governmental organisation Samaritans Purse, stand in a parking lot in Cremona, Italy, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government is set to reinforce and extend the near-total lockdown on Italy as it struggles to contain the coronavirus, after overtaking China as the country with the highest recorded number of deaths. (Bloomberg/Francesca Volpi)
Italy may have 10 times the number of virus cases than officially reported, the emergency chief Angelo Borrelli told daily La Repubblica in an interview.

“It is credible to estimate that there are 10 positive casesfor every one officially reported.” Borrelli told the newspaper. That would raise the total number to over 600,000, the newspaper reported.

Italy reported 601 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, posting a decline for a second day, as the country enters its third week of lockdown measures designed to keep the spread of the disease in check.

Total cases in the country rose to 63,927, civil protection officials said, while the hard-hit Lombardy region around Milan, which accounts for about half of the nation’s infections, registered a decrease in the number of hospitalized virus patients, top health official Giulio Gallera said Monday.

According to Borrelli, the security measures taken by the Italian government two weeks ago are beginning to have an effect. “ In the next few hours we will see if the growth curve is really starting to flatten,” he said.

If you want to help in the fight against COVID-19, we have compiled an up-to-date list of community initiatives designed to aid medical workers and low-income people in this article. Link: [UPDATED] Anti-COVID-19 initiatives: Helping Indonesia fight the outbreak
 

