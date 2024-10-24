TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo’s colorful priorities of the Red-White Cabinet

The inclusion of downstreaming in the nomenclature of the Investment Ministry also suggests an extension in Prabowo’s downstreaming policy, from critical minerals to broader commodities.

Noto Suoneto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
London
Thu, October 24, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo’s colorful priorities of the Red-White Cabinet Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P

rabowo Subianto, the eighth president of Indonesia, announced his Red and White Cabinet on the same day as his inauguration on Oct. 20. President Prabowo expanded the number of ministerial positions to 48 with support from 56 deputy ministers, the largest cabinet since the New Order.

There are two ways to understand Prabowo’s option for a bloated cabinet. First, Prabowo aims to cover as many of his political promises as possible in an immediate term, spanning across various sectors that he considers priorities under his five years of leadership. Second, it is an “accommodative cabinet”, based not only on the successful political coalition in his presidential campaign, but also to incorporate all supporting parties and groups, representing Indonesia’s diverse interests and stances.

On one occasion, Prabowo mentioned the importance of having a large cabinet as it reflects Indonesia as a big nation. Although many are pessimistic regarding the possible drawbacks of coordination issues and conflicting agendas among the ministries, it is still too early to judge. 

The most obvious pattern of Prabowo’s cabinet is the separation of multiple ministries, which divides specific functions across various issues. For instance, the Office of the Coordinating Political, Law and Human Rights Minister, as well as the Public Works and Housing Ministry, which are now split. The roles of the coordinating minister offices have also been directed to be more specific in addressing sectoral priorities, such as for infrastructure and food, as well as general areas including community empowerment and economic affairs. 

The creation of the Office of Coordinating Infrastructure Minister signals Prabowo’s close attention to continuing the legacy of his predecessor in building adequate economic facilities. This goes hand-in-hand with a focus on eradicating poverty by shrinking the national wealth gap under the Transmigration Ministry and the appointment of a special agency for poverty alleviation.

In his inaugural remarks, President Pabowo placed emphasis upon providing affordable and nutritious food for all citizens. There is no strong nation when the people remain in hunger. This justifies the formation of the Office of the Coordinating Food Minister, which will coordinate with many strategic ministries including agriculture, maritime affairs and fisheries, environment and forestry, as well as the National Nutrition Agency.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesian diaspora and migrant workers also stand out as priorities under Prabowo, as indicated by the assignment of a ministry focusing on this matter. The creation of the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Ministry indicates Prabowo’s concern with the matter, which is further evidenced by the appointment of two deputy ministers under this ministry.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Prabowo introduces 'Military Way' to cabinet in Magelang bootcamp

A Decade of Educational Development, Increasingly Impactful and Beneficial

Related Article

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Prabowo introduces 'Military Way' to cabinet in Magelang bootcamp

A Decade of Educational Development, Increasingly Impactful and Beneficial

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Opinion

 View more
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Farmers plant rice on June 28, 2024, in a paddy field in Lambaro, Aceh.
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
An undated handout photo shows elements of a healthy lifestyle, reminding of the importance of proper nutrition and regular medical check-ups.
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
Regulations

Prabowo wants top-level officials to switch to locally made military vehicle
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
Archipelago

Unair retracts student body suspension
Economy

Budget insufficient for building 3 million new homes, minister says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s colorful priorities of the Red-White Cabinet

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.