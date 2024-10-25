TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A breakthrough in the Sino-Malaysian South China Sea dynamics

Malaysia and China will handle their bilateral issue on the South China Sea with dialogue and diplomacy.

Phar Kim Beng (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kuala Lumpur
Fri, October 25, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A breakthrough in the Sino-Malaysian South China Sea dynamics Naval muscle: Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (left) sails with United States Navy Amphibious assault ship USS America, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry in a joint exercise in the South China Sea, on April 18, 2020. (Reuters/US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh)

W

hile Japan and South Korea do not have a problem with China using the term East China Sea, the duo are often worried about the South China Sea, and rightly so.

But perhaps this issue has been blown out of proportion. It is time to get a handle on what the South China Morning Post, one of the leading English news portals in China, meant in its publication in the Oct. 17, 2024, version of the newsprint on "practical breakthrough" in the South China Sea.

First and foremost, the paper reported that China and Malaysia had agreed that an oil rig belonging to Malaysia's Petronas, one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, should continue to operate in the South China Sea.

The paper did provide any exact location of this mutual approval. Beijing has made a generic claim over the South China Sea based on historical assertions that go back hundreds if not thousands of years.

While it is important to learn history, distorted views can be dangerous, as countries can become hypernationalistic, with expansionist or revisionist aims.

Even chairman Mao of China once told a high-powered Japanese delegation to Japan in the early 1970s that the latter "should stop apologizing" to China. To which Mao continued: "You are a nation-state after all. Too much it is not good for yourself too."

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In other words, it was time for Japan and China to move on, to move up (the value chain). As Deng Xiaoping would have it in 1980, it was nothing short of a prerogative to create a prosperous China. As originally stated in their national development program in 1982, known as Xiao Kang Sher Hui, a sufficiently prosperous country.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

US approves $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan including Ukraine tested missile system

Malaysia charges 22 people linked to Islamic firm GISB with organized crime

Prabowo’s leadership: Sailing through US-China rivalry

Time for ASEAN to have an easy-to-implement geostrategy

China says US has 'no right to intervene' in South China Sea disputes

Related Article

US approves $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan including Ukraine tested missile system

Malaysia charges 22 people linked to Islamic firm GISB with organized crime

Prabowo’s leadership: Sailing through US-China rivalry

Time for ASEAN to have an easy-to-implement geostrategy

China says US has 'no right to intervene' in South China Sea disputes

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Opinion

 View more
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Farmers plant rice on June 28, 2024, in a paddy field in Lambaro, Aceh.
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
An undated handout photo shows elements of a healthy lifestyle, reminding of the importance of proper nutrition and regular medical check-ups.
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
Regulations

Prabowo wants top-level officials to switch to locally made military vehicle
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
Archipelago

Unair retracts student body suspension
Economy

Budget insufficient for building 3 million new homes, minister says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A breakthrough in the Sino-Malaysian South China Sea dynamics

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.