TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Female entrepreneurs often face self-doubt, anxiety and uncertainty as they adapt to new environments, navigating the unfamiliar territory of online businesses.

Ari Margiono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 25, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship Online sales: An entrepreneur advertises her apparel products via live streaming at Studio Nukadua Thrift in Padalarang, West Bandung regency, West Java, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto emphasized in his inauguration speech on Sunday that despite Indonesia’s status as a Group of 20 member, poverty remained widespread in the country. He identified the lack of decent employment as a key factor contributing to the level of poverty in Indonesia.

Along with other important economic factors, youth and female entrepreneurship play a crucial role in driving Indonesia’s economic growth, as they form the backbone of future employment.

Unfortunately, the recent United Nations World Youth Report highlights that the global NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) rate among young people remains concerning, signaling that the traditional “business-as-usual” approach to entrepreneurship and employment is still insufficient for the level of job creation that many had hoped for.

The introduction of new technologies may offer promising solutions. In this context, the newly rebranded Communications and Digital Ministry, along with other ministries, under President Prabowo’s administration can play a key role in promoting digital youth and female entrepreneurship.

For example, social media has enabled companies like Amartha.com in Indonesia to provide a peer-to-peer lending platform, helping rural women secure funding to launch and grow their local businesses. Platform technologies have enhanced youth and female entrepreneurs’ access to funding, and promoting similar initiatives may help remove barriers they face in starting and expanding their ventures.

Yet technology also poses challenges for youth and female entrepreneurship.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

One of the primary challenges lies in the transition from traditional to digital entrepreneurship. While this shift presents significant opportunities, particularly for women and young people, it also introduces new difficulties.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Move smarter, breathe easier: Recipe for a global city

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Thriving Javan gibbon population found in West Java forest

The great workplace debate: Remote, hybrid or office?

The Queen of Hearts: Real-Life Leading Ladies

Related Article

Move smarter, breathe easier: Recipe for a global city

Screening for a healthier Indonesia under Prabowo

Thriving Javan gibbon population found in West Java forest

The great workplace debate: Remote, hybrid or office?

The Queen of Hearts: Real-Life Leading Ladies

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Opinion

 View more
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Farmers plant rice on June 28, 2024, in a paddy field in Lambaro, Aceh.
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
An undated handout photo shows elements of a healthy lifestyle, reminding of the importance of proper nutrition and regular medical check-ups.
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
Regulations

Prabowo wants top-level officials to switch to locally made military vehicle
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
Archipelago

Unair retracts student body suspension
Economy

Budget insufficient for building 3 million new homes, minister says

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.