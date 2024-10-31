Prabowo can play ‘unique’ part in reducing tensions on Korean peninsula

Welcome on board: A ceremony marks the handover of Indonesian Navy submarine Alugoro-405, jointly built by state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) from South Korea, to the Defense Ministry at the state firm’s dock in Surabaya, East Java, on March 17, 2021. (Courtesy of /Defense Ministry)

Welcome on board: A ceremony marks the handover of Indonesian Navy submarine Alugoro-405, jointly built by state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) from South Korea, to the Defense Ministry at the state firm’s dock in Surabaya, East Java, on March 17, 2021. (Courtesy of /Defense Ministry)

The Prabowo government could engage more closely with the ROK under the leadership of President Yoon Suk-yeol through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific frameworks that emphasize a rules-based international order.

D em>During his two years as South Korea's foreign minister, Park Jin accomplished a lot. A staunch believer in the United States-South Korea alliance, Park espouses the belief that China is a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Last week, he delivered a public lecture during a stopover in Jakarta, where he spoke at length about the progress made by Indonesia and South Korea in their partnership. Park responded to queries by The Jakarta Post editor-in-chief M. Taufiqurrahman following the event. Below are excerpts from the interview:

Question: What’s happening on the peninsula with the new tensions now rising?

Answer: The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is precarious, with North Korea's aggressive actions and rhetoric pushing the region toward instability. Pyongyang has declared "two hostile states" confronting on the Korean Peninsula and abruptly demolished the northern sections of inter-Korean road infrastructure, which is not only a physical but a symbolic rupture of peace and stability.

As North Korea continues to adopt a confrontational stance, the region faces increased tensions and a heightened risk of miscalculation. South Korea, along with its allies and friends, will respond by further strengthening deterrence measures in cooperation with the US and Japan while dissuading North Korea from making reckless provocations and [while] exploring dialogue and diplomacy.

Also, the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia represent a dangerous shift in the geopolitical landscape, with direct consequences for Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and global security. This illicit military collusion provides Russia with critical ammunition and missile supplies, and even the dispatch of combat troops from North Korea, for waging a prolonged war in Ukraine and, in return, possibly offering North Korea access to Russia’s advanced military technology and diplomatic support.

This development, which violates [United Nations] resolutions, necessitates a reevaluation of defense strategies and consideration of possible measures to respond to heightened threats to Ukraine and South Korea.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

How do you think Indonesia under Prabowo Subianto can contribute to easing the tensions?