Jakarta Post
How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

Building a semiconductor sector here promises not only economic growth but also the independence and security that come with controlling the technology that drives global innovation.

Montty Girianna (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 6, 2024

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse Sparkling hub: The factory of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province, glitters on the evening of Aug. 10, 2022. (AFP)

I

magine a world where your smartphone, laptop or even your car simply stops working. That world isn’t far off if you consider that one tiny component, semiconductors, the silicon-based chips powering almost every aspect of modern life, lies at the heart of all technology.

From medical devices and clean energy to artificial intelligence and national defense, semiconductors are the unsung heroes driving the systems that make the world run. Chips have become so integral that any disruption in their supply sends shockwaves through economies, industries and everyday life.

For us, entering the semiconductor industry isn’t just about joining the digital age; it’s about seizing control over the pulse of the modern world. Building a semiconductor sector here promises not only economic growth but also the independence and security that come with controlling the technology that drives global innovation. We have a rare chance to be at the forefront of a new era, where those who lead in chip production shape the future itself.

But as we set our sights on this high-stakes industry, the journey of the United States reveals both the promise and the pitfalls. Once a semiconductor leader, the US shifted to a “fabless” model decades ago, outsourcing production to Asia, particularly Taiwan’s TSMC, to cut costs. This strategy seemed to work, until COVID-19 exposed the vulnerabilities of relying on foreign manufacturers. With severe chip shortages underscoring the risks, the US passed the CHIPS Act in 2022, investing billions to restore its manufacturing base.

Now, the US aims to produce 20 percent of the world’s semiconductors by 2030. But the road is fraught with challenges: skilled labor shortages, complex project timelines and a global race with competitors like China pouring resources into its own chipmaking capabilities. While early wins, like TSMC’s high-yield Arizona plant, signal progress, experts warn that more is needed, calling for a “CHIPS Act 2” focused on workforce training and research.

For us, the US semiconductor revival isn’t just a headline; it’s a blueprint and an opportunity. With the right strategy, we could carve out our own role in the semiconductor world, seizing a slice of this critical market and capturing the technology and skills that come with it. The US experience reveals a hard truth: building a semiconductor sector takes more than money, it requires skilled talent, technological depth and a strong support ecosystem.

The first step for us is clear: develop a skilled workforce. Advanced chip manufacturing and design require specialized expertise that emerging economies often lack. Building this talent pool means investing in training programs and establishing partnerships with global tech universities and companies. Such collaborations could accelerate educational pipelines, training engineers and technicians to fuel our ambitions in the semiconductor space. With homegrown talent, we could become an attractive destination for international chipmakers seeking expansion.

Sparkling hub: The factory of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province, glitters on the evening of Aug. 10, 2022.
Academia

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Deputy Human Rights Minister Mugiyanto Sipin (center) and ASEAN member states' representatives to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights pose for a group photo during the sixth ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue at ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Nov. 5, 2024.
Academia

Strengthening ASEAN’s standing on human rights through dialogue
United States Republican presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris both speak as they attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 2024.
Academia

The financial problems confronting incoming US president

This combination of pictures created on November 04, 2024 shows US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (right) walks on stage as she arrives for a campaign rally at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark outside Pittsburgh, in Rankin, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024, and former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024.
Americas

Trump, Harris notch first statewide wins as polls close in US presidential race
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi and Taj Yasin follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Editorial

Educate, don’t exploit, voters
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Society

Meutya Hafid vows to purge communications ministry of online gambling

