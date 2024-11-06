How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

Sparkling hub: The factory of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province, glitters on the evening of Aug. 10, 2022. (AFP)

Sparkling hub: The factory of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province, glitters on the evening of Aug. 10, 2022. (AFP)

Building a semiconductor sector here promises not only economic growth but also the independence and security that come with controlling the technology that drives global innovation.

I magine a world where your smartphone, laptop or even your car simply stops working. That world isn’t far off if you consider that one tiny component, semiconductors, the silicon-based chips powering almost every aspect of modern life, lies at the heart of all technology.

From medical devices and clean energy to artificial intelligence and national defense, semiconductors are the unsung heroes driving the systems that make the world run. Chips have become so integral that any disruption in their supply sends shockwaves through economies, industries and everyday life.

For us, entering the semiconductor industry isn’t just about joining the digital age; it’s about seizing control over the pulse of the modern world. Building a semiconductor sector here promises not only economic growth but also the independence and security that come with controlling the technology that drives global innovation. We have a rare chance to be at the forefront of a new era, where those who lead in chip production shape the future itself.

But as we set our sights on this high-stakes industry, the journey of the United States reveals both the promise and the pitfalls. Once a semiconductor leader, the US shifted to a “fabless” model decades ago, outsourcing production to Asia, particularly Taiwan’s TSMC, to cut costs. This strategy seemed to work, until COVID-19 exposed the vulnerabilities of relying on foreign manufacturers. With severe chip shortages underscoring the risks, the US passed the CHIPS Act in 2022, investing billions to restore its manufacturing base.

Now, the US aims to produce 20 percent of the world’s semiconductors by 2030. But the road is fraught with challenges: skilled labor shortages, complex project timelines and a global race with competitors like China pouring resources into its own chipmaking capabilities. While early wins, like TSMC’s high-yield Arizona plant, signal progress, experts warn that more is needed, calling for a “CHIPS Act 2” focused on workforce training and research.

For us, the US semiconductor revival isn’t just a headline; it’s a blueprint and an opportunity. With the right strategy, we could carve out our own role in the semiconductor world, seizing a slice of this critical market and capturing the technology and skills that come with it. The US experience reveals a hard truth: building a semiconductor sector takes more than money, it requires skilled talent, technological depth and a strong support ecosystem.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The first step for us is clear: develop a skilled workforce. Advanced chip manufacturing and design require specialized expertise that emerging economies often lack. Building this talent pool means investing in training programs and establishing partnerships with global tech universities and companies. Such collaborations could accelerate educational pipelines, training engineers and technicians to fuel our ambitions in the semiconductor space. With homegrown talent, we could become an attractive destination for international chipmakers seeking expansion.