TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 7, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the narrow format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov)

I

ndonesia has every reason to be skeptical about the prospect of the intergovernmental organization knowns as BRICS. Questions regarding its effectiveness in reforming the global financial system still abound, as well as whether it is too much of an anti-West group led by China that would not necessarily serve Indonesia’s national interests.

But only three days after his inauguration, President Prabowo Subianto decided to overlook this skepticism to apply for Indonesia’s membership. Last week, he sent Foreign Minister Sudiono to Kazan in Russia to attend the BRICS summit on his behalf, where Indonesia announced its interest to join.

BRICS, now counting nine members, has accepted Indonesia along with 12 other nations, which will receive full membership status at the group’s next summit in Brazil in 2025.

BRIC was formed in 2009 and comprises emerging market economies Brazil, Russia, India and China, hence the four-letter acronym. It became BRICS the following year when it admitted South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined this year. Turkey and neighboring Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are also among the countries admitted to join, which, like Indonesia, will begin next year.

Based on economic size of emerging economies, Indonesia should have been among the first members, but Jakarta has turned down repeated offers from the group. Last year, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo attended the BRICS summit in South Africa. He did not commit Indonesia to join, but said that the government was studying the pros and the cons of membership.

The “pros” include the fact that Indonesia shares BRICS’ main agenda to reform the Bretton Woods international financial system, particularly the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which it deems as undemocratic and dominated by the West. Jokowi made many speeches criticizing both the World Bank and the IMF for sidelining the interests of the Global South.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia has also been exploring the prospect of reducing its dependence on the use of the United States dollar for international trade, along with its ASEAN neighbors, but has not gotten very far. BRICS’ own “de-dollarization” program seems to be picking up pace, with members starting to use their own respective currencies in trade.

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

Related Articles

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

Beyond BRICS rhetoric

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet

Analysis: Gibran could end up as another ‘spare tire’ vice president

Related Article

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

Beyond BRICS rhetoric

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet

Analysis: Gibran could end up as another ‘spare tire’ vice president

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

More in Opinion

 View more
Students eat their meals from the free nutritious meals program trial during their break time at their school in Sukabumi, West Java, September 26, 2024.
Academia

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Academia

Improving food production in the era of increasing challenges
Expanding: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23.
Academia

BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi

Highlight
Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

America's choice
Pedestrians wait to cross the street as a large digital display shows images of US Republican candidate Donald Trump (top right) and US Democrat candidate Kamala Harris (top left), outside a train station in central Tokyo on November 6, 2024.
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Politics

No instruction from President Prabowo on regional election: Spokesman
Society

Prabowo tells law enforcement institutions not to assist online gambling
Food

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report
Regulations

Prabowo tells ministries to cut budget for trips, ceremonies
Middle East and Africa

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Regulations

Prabowo adds two high-ranking Finance Ministry positions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.