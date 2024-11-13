TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

In Indonesia, the family members of state officials are often recipients of potentially illicit favors, which can be easily masked as gestures of friendship or respect.

Ahmad Novindri Aji Sukma and Krisnady Kesumadiksa (The Jakarta Post)
London/Yogyakarta
Wed, November 13, 2024

Chairman of the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep says goodbye to journalists at the ACLC Building of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jakarta, on Sept. 17, 2024, after providing clarification regarding his use of a private jet. (Antara Foto/Reno Esnir)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced recently that the use of a private jet by Kaesang Pangarep, son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, during his trip to the United States in August did not constitute graft. The KPK justified this decision by noting that Kaesang is not a non-state official.

This investigation began when Kaesang and his wife Erina Gudono used the private jet owned by an entrepreneur linked to a business partnership with Gibran Rakabuming, Kaesang's older brother and the current vice president, from his time as the mayor of Surakarta in Central Java.

The decision has met with considerable public criticism. Many argue that, although Kaesang is not a government official, his close association with high-ranking officials should necessitate deeper scrutiny, especially considering how the luxurious lifestyles of officials’ families have exposed corruption in the past.

This was evident in the notable case of Mario Dandy, whose extravagant lifestyle eventually led to the exposure of his tax officer father Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s illicit financial activities.

Comparing this with a similar case Singapore reveals a stark difference in accountability. Former Singaporean Transportation Minister S. Iswaran, faces a 12-month prison sentence for using a private jet for personal travel. This strict response demonstrates Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on graft and its commitment to integrity in public service.

These cases highlight the challenges associated with politically exposed persons (PEPs), a term referring to individuals in prominent public roles and their close associates, as defined by a 2020 Harvard University study.

In Indonesia, the family members of state officials are often recipients of potentially illicit favors, which can be easily masked as gestures of friendship or respect. However, when such gestures are tied to the PEP’s influence or position, they raise significant ethical and legal concerns.

Chairman of the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep says goodbye to journalists at the ACLC Building of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jakarta, on Sept. 17, 2024, after providing clarification regarding his use of a private jet.
Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024.
Prabowo’s great power politics pivot takes center stage
Rear Adm. Yudo Margono (front left), former commander of Joint Defense Regional Command I, inspects Indonesian troops on Jan. 3, 2020, at a military base in Natuna Islands regency, the Riau Islands, in this handout photo provided by the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Will Prabowo emulate Duterte’s approach to South China Sea?

Passengers whose flights were cancelled wait at the Ngurah Rai International Airport after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky, in Tuban near Denpasar, Bali on November 13, 2024.
Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Better prevention
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership.
United States is a ‘great friend’, Prabowo tells Biden

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.