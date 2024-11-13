Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

Chairman of the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep says goodbye to journalists at the ACLC Building of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jakarta, on Sept. 17, 2024, after providing clarification regarding his use of a private jet. (Antara Foto/Reno Esnir)

In Indonesia, the family members of state officials are often recipients of potentially illicit favors, which can be easily masked as gestures of friendship or respect.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced recently that the use of a private jet by Kaesang Pangarep, son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, during his trip to the United States in August did not constitute graft. The KPK justified this decision by noting that Kaesang is not a non-state official.

This investigation began when Kaesang and his wife Erina Gudono used the private jet owned by an entrepreneur linked to a business partnership with Gibran Rakabuming, Kaesang's older brother and the current vice president, from his time as the mayor of Surakarta in Central Java.

The decision has met with considerable public criticism. Many argue that, although Kaesang is not a government official, his close association with high-ranking officials should necessitate deeper scrutiny, especially considering how the luxurious lifestyles of officials’ families have exposed corruption in the past.

This was evident in the notable case of Mario Dandy, whose extravagant lifestyle eventually led to the exposure of his tax officer father Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s illicit financial activities.

Comparing this with a similar case Singapore reveals a stark difference in accountability. Former Singaporean Transportation Minister S. Iswaran, faces a 12-month prison sentence for using a private jet for personal travel. This strict response demonstrates Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on graft and its commitment to integrity in public service.

These cases highlight the challenges associated with politically exposed persons (PEPs), a term referring to individuals in prominent public roles and their close associates, as defined by a 2020 Harvard University study.

