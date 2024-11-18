TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (center) sits during a meeting about the Brain Cipher ransomware attack on temporary National Data Center facilities with House of Representatives Commission I overseeing communications and information at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on June 27, 2024. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

ust as President Prabowo Subianto transformed the communications and information ministry into the Communications and Digital Ministry to improve digital governance in the country, the police have arrested a number of officials at the new ministry for their alleged role in online gambling.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) has released its research on online gambling on a number of occasions. According to the anti-money laundering agency, the total amount of money exchanged for internet gambling last year stood at Rp 327 trillion (US$21 billion).

The Jakarta Police have named at least 12 Communications and Digital Ministry personnel as suspects and detained them following the crackdown, which included a search of the ministry’s office. Most of the suspects were recruited during the term of former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi, with four private sector employees. They are charged with abuse of authority and receiving bribes from gambling website operators who want to keep their illegal businesses running.

President Prabowo has declared a war on online gambling as a priority of his agenda in his first 100 days in office and has reaffirmed his resolve to eliminate the practice. He said online gambling was a serious threat to the country, similar to smuggling, fraud and corruption.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria stated that the detained personnel had already been marked internally for surveillance. In addition, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid described the disclosure of insiders’ involvement in the online crimes as “shocking”.

During the House’s hearing, Meutya explained that she was ready to cooperate with law enforcement to investigate her own ministry, ensuring the probe was properly conducted. In addition, she would immediately dismiss ministry employees implicated in the scandal. Meutya has also asked the PPATK and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to help fight online gambling. She pointed out that it is simple to identify the financial transaction patterns associated with internet gambling. Since banks are able to identify accounts involved in online gambling transactions, she also filed a similar request with the banking industry.

Rather than facing criticism from the House and public, Meutya has received positive feedback following her cooperative manner on the issue. The blame instead points to her predecessor, Budi Arie, who currently serves as cooperatives minister, and calls have mounted on the police to investigate his alleged role in the case.

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo cancels farmers’ and fishermen’s debts

Regulatory innovation for safe, effective, high-quality medicines

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions

Analysis: Jokowi’s hand detected in graft probe against ex-minister

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 12, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation.
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to Brother Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaints center at his offices in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?
Nurturing children: Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani (right) talks about how to help local children develop during a dialogue with village heads and community figures on May 6, 2024 held at the East Java regency’s culture and tourism agency.
Academia

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.