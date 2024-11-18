Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling

Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (center) sits during a meeting about the Brain Cipher ransomware attack on temporary National Data Center facilities with House of Representatives Commission I overseeing communications and information at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on June 27, 2024. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

J ust as President Prabowo Subianto transformed the communications and information ministry into the Communications and Digital Ministry to improve digital governance in the country, the police have arrested a number of officials at the new ministry for their alleged role in online gambling.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) has released its research on online gambling on a number of occasions. According to the anti-money laundering agency, the total amount of money exchanged for internet gambling last year stood at Rp 327 trillion (US$21 billion).

The Jakarta Police have named at least 12 Communications and Digital Ministry personnel as suspects and detained them following the crackdown, which included a search of the ministry’s office. Most of the suspects were recruited during the term of former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi, with four private sector employees. They are charged with abuse of authority and receiving bribes from gambling website operators who want to keep their illegal businesses running.

President Prabowo has declared a war on online gambling as a priority of his agenda in his first 100 days in office and has reaffirmed his resolve to eliminate the practice. He said online gambling was a serious threat to the country, similar to smuggling, fraud and corruption.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria stated that the detained personnel had already been marked internally for surveillance. In addition, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid described the disclosure of insiders’ involvement in the online crimes as “shocking”.

During the House’s hearing, Meutya explained that she was ready to cooperate with law enforcement to investigate her own ministry, ensuring the probe was properly conducted. In addition, she would immediately dismiss ministry employees implicated in the scandal. Meutya has also asked the PPATK and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to help fight online gambling. She pointed out that it is simple to identify the financial transaction patterns associated with internet gambling. Since banks are able to identify accounts involved in online gambling transactions, she also filed a similar request with the banking industry.

Rather than facing criticism from the House and public, Meutya has received positive feedback following her cooperative manner on the issue. The blame instead points to her predecessor, Budi Arie, who currently serves as cooperatives minister, and calls have mounted on the police to investigate his alleged role in the case.