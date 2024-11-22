TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s rhetoric of net-zero emissions

In order to push for growth, Indonesia may clear 2.1 million hectares of rainforest over the next five years, roughly the size of 30 Singapore islands, and still claim compliance with its emissions targets.

Penny Febriana and Muhammad Fajar Nugraha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 22, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s rhetoric of net-zero emissions In operation: The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon, Banten, releases steam on Oct. 31, 2023. (AFP/Ronald Siagian )

A

s world leaders convene for the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku, Indonesia’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has come under the spotlight.

Based on conditional assumptions in its Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (ENDC), Indonesia is committed to cut carbon emissions by 31.89 percent in 2030. However, the country faces the challenge of balancing energy security, affordability and sustainability, known as the "energy trilemma", while pursuing the 8-percent economic growth ambitions of the new administration under President Prabowo Subianto.

Indonesia’s net-zero emissions pathway highlights an intricate dilemma, as the nation’s economic development has historically prioritized energy security to meet rapid growth in demand. This has often come at the expense of environmental sustainability, with the economy heavily reliant on extractive industries and fossil fuel energy sources, primarily coal.

In the 2023 Energy Trilemma Index by the World Energy Council, Indonesia ranked 58th out of 100 countries, demonstrating strong performance in energy security but falling significantly short in environmental sustainability.

Despite plans to reduce emissions, including the retirement of the Suralaya and Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plants, there is a disconnect between Indonesia’s economic targets and the structural changes required for a meaningful shift toward cleaner energy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Coal-generated electricity has surged by 50 percent over the past decade, while coal production has continued to climb, from 528 million tonnes in 2018 (the year Indonesia ratified the Paris Agreement) to a record 775.2 million tonnes in 2023, with plans to exceed 900 million tonnes in 2024.

Popular

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea
No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says

No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says
Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin

Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin

Related Articles

No new impetus seen for JETP under Trump

Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?

Indonesia biomass drive threatens key forests, report says

Thriving Javan gibbon population found in West Java forest

Related Article

No new impetus seen for JETP under Trump

Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?

Indonesia biomass drive threatens key forests, report says

Thriving Javan gibbon population found in West Java forest

Popular

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea
No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says

No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says
Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin

Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin

More in Opinion

 View more
Argentina's President Javier Milei (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) attend the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18, 2024.
Academia

G20 Brazil: Lessons for an effective cooperation platform
Filling up: Workers load oil palm fruit bunches onto a truck at a plantation belonging to state-owned PT Perkebunan Nusantara II in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, on Nov. 19, 2024.
Academia

The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?
In operation: The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon, Banten, releases steam on Oct. 31, 2023.
Academia

Indonesia’s rhetoric of net-zero emissions

Highlight
Britain's King Charles III (L) holds an audience with President Prabowo Subianto (R) of the Republic of Indonesia at Buckingham Palace in London on November 21, 2024.
Economy

Prabowo gets $8.5b worth of investment commitments from British firms
A cleaner sweeps the floor of the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement.
Editorial

Time to end the KPK?
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 1, 2018.
Companies

Govt weighs ‘fairness’ of Apple’s $100m investment plan to lift iPhone sales ban

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Govt expedites Lewotobi victim relocation
Asia & Pacific

Japan, Indonesia strengthen defense cooperation
Archipelago

Four killed in Central Java landslide
Regulations

Govt speeds up food self-sufficiency target to 2027
Economy

Prabowo gets $8.5b worth of investment commitments from British firms
Society

Activists protest rejection of dog and cat meat trade ban
Archipelago

Erick Thohir expects Bali to build new airport in 2027
Politics

CSIS urges election reform for fairer, freer competition
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s rhetoric of net-zero emissions

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.