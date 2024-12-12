TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Did COP29 fail women?

The true battle being waged was for the future of climate finance, and women’s role in it.

María Fernanda Espinosa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Madrid
Thu, December 12, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Did COP29 fail women? Attendees walk past the COP29 logo on Nov. 21, 2024, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AFP/Stringer)

T

he most recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) focused on finance, but it fell short in more ways than one. The contentious negotiations, in which representatives from several developing countries walked out in protest, defied the odds to produce a commitment, the “Baku Climate Unity Pact”, from developed economies to deliver US$300 billion in climate funding annually to their poorer counterparts by 2035. That is triple the target agreed in 2009 (and reached, for the first time, in 2022), but it is nowhere near the estimated $1.3 trillion in annual financing that developing economies will need over this period. Although the agreement represents progress, we must recognize it as merely a starting point.

But insufficient financing is only part of the problem. The reality is that as world leaders clashed in Baku amid unprecedented international tensions, the true battle being waged was for the future of climate finance, and women’s role in it. Women and children are 14 times more likely to die in climate-related disasters than men, and women comprise 80 percent of those displaced by extreme weather. These disparities are not incidental but are rooted in systemic inequalities. Yet the so-called New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance includes just one reference to women and girls: in paragraph 26, it “urges parties and other relevant actors to promote the inclusion and extension of benefits to vulnerable communities and groups in climate finance efforts, including women and girls.”

Women and girls’ greater vulnerability to climate change reflects systemic inequality of access to education, economic opportunities and decision-making power. These differences are also apparent at climate-related forums. While this year’s COP was heralded as the most gender-balanced in terms of registrations, women accounted for just 35 percent of delegates (up from 34 percent at COP28). Of the 78 world leaders who attended, a mere eight were women, and only four addressed gender-specific issues in their statements.

Climate initiatives that explicitly include women have been shown to produce better outcomes for entire communities. Moreover, women are already leading some of the most innovative and effective climate initiatives globally, in areas ranging from sustainable agriculture to renewable energy deployment.

The conclusion should be obvious: the potential for gender-responsive climate finance to unlock more efficient pathways for decarbonization, adaptation and resilience makes it a strategic necessity. And yet for every $100 of climate finance deployed globally, only 20 cents goes toward supporting women, and only 0.01 percent of climate finance addresses both climate action and women’s rights.

Even so, COP29 was not a total loss for women and girls. The enhanced Lima work program on gender was extended for another decade, though without additional funding for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat to support implementation. In addition, the 27 gender-specific provisions in the final “Presidency text on gender and climate change” emphasized the vital role of women’s full, meaningful and equal participation in climate action and the critical importance of incorporating gender considerations into all policymaking domains. The “gender action plan” that countries agreed to develop for adoption at COP30 provides a framework for progress.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite these commitments, COP29 fell short in addressing critical intersectional issues such as the links between gender equality, peacebuilding and climate action. Similarly, calls to address gender gaps in skills, such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) training to access green jobs, and the care economy as part of climate action failed to make it into the final document. While the text encouraged gender-responsive climate finance and simplified access for grassroots women’s organizations and Indigenous communities, it lacked the structural push necessary to ensure implementation at scale.

Popular

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Related Articles

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961

Indonesia slammed for ‘weak’ ambitions on cutting plastic pollution

Why corruption could derail Indonesia’s climate fight

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?

Related Article

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961

Indonesia slammed for ‘weak’ ambitions on cutting plastic pollution

Why corruption could derail Indonesia’s climate fight

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?

Popular

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget

President Prabowo touts biggest spending on education in state budget
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

More in Opinion

 View more
Women in kebaya and sarong take part in a parade on May 5, 2023, to celebrate the 476th anniversary of Semarang, the provincial capital of Central Java.
Academia

Cultural heritage and international cooperation: Keeping things in perspective
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing (right) shakes hands with China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Oct. 31, 2023, during a meeting in Naypyidaw.
Academia

Chinese guards on the ground in Myanmar could go disastrously wrong
A person holds up imported food products with halal certification against the halal logo in this illustration created on March 14, 2022.
Academia

Harmonizing the Islamic and circular economies

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations
Syrians living in Turkey celebrate after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Editorial

Mission to Syria
Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Regulations

US, EU chambers slam Indonesia’s unfavorable business climate

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'
Americas

Trump taps election denier to head global media operation VOA
Asia & Pacific

Japan seeks Indonesia’s help to solve labor crisis
Regulations

Australia to charge tech companies for news content if they do not pay
Companies

PLN partners with US, Japan to build nuclear power plants
Companies

Korean Air completes Asiana takeover to form one of Asia's biggest airlines
Archipelago

Natural disasters damage 58 Cianjur schools
Companies

PepsiCo to kick off snack production in Q1 2025
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Did COP29 fail women?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.