Beyond the catch: How fish can fuel a healthier Indonesia

A s Indonesia continues to build its economic growth based on the foundation of its rich natural resources, a critical opportunity lurks within its waters in the form of fish and other aquatic foods.

Often called “blue foods,” fish and aquatic foods are a dietary staple for millions across the archipelago. Fish plays an essential role in meeting the nutritional needs of Indonesians. Between 2017 and 2022, the country’s per capita fish consumption climbed steadily from 47.34 kilograms to 57.27 kg, as per December 2023 data from the Maritime and Fisheries Ministry. This rise signals the increasing role of fish in the Indonesian diet. Yet despite this growth, malnutrition, particularly among children, persists alongside widespread micronutrient deficiencies.

This paradox, high fish consumption alongside malnutrition, points to significant gaps in dietary intake and highlights the urgent need for policies that promote nutrition-focused blue food systems. Take East Nusa Tenggara as an example. The province faces the highest prevalence of stunting in Indonesia at 37.9 percent, way above the national average of 21.5 percent, despite a per-capita fish consumption of 53.06 kg, only slightly below the national average.

To understand the paradox, we must dive into the heart of the fish supply chain, which comprises the country’s small-scale fishers. More than 10 million people are involved in small-scale fisheries in Indonesia, around 5 million of whom engage in fishing mainly to feed their households. For these communities, fish serves as a source of sustenance and income, which leads to trade-offs that can limit the nutritional benefits they derive from their daily catch.

Research from MSC Indonesia and Bappenas reveals that many fishers struggle to consume nutritious seafood themselves despite their vital role in the fish supply chain. While fish is a staple in their diets, fishers often sell high-quality fish to earn a living and consume lower-value fish at home. During lean seasons, this challenge intensifies and forces many to turn to less nutritious options, such as instant noodles. When fishing yields are low, fishers often buy cheaper, lower-quality fish from local markets. Price, rather than nutritional value, drives fish selection in these households. This behavior reflects broader economic hardships and limited nutritional literacy in low-income coastal communities.

Fishers also widely practice traditional preservation methods, such as salting and drying, to ensure food security during off-seasons. However, these methods can reduce the nutritional value of the fish. Consequently, many fisher households rely on simple meals of fish, rice and sambal (chili paste) with minimal use of vegetables or nutrient-dense foods. Although fish remains a dietary mainstay, the unchanging preparation and preservation techniques limit their intake of essential fatty acids, vitamins and other vital nutrients. For young children and new mothers, the lack of dietary diversity hampers the ability to achieve optimal nutrition, particularly in the crucial first 1,000 days of life, and contributes to stunting and other malnutrition-linked growth and development delays.

The lack of nutritional knowledge also affects dietary choices among pregnant and lactating women, who can benefit greatly from nutrient-rich seafood if they are empowered to make informed dietary choices. Limited knowledge, access or affordability of their specific dietary needs can leave vulnerable populations, including children, women and the elderly, with nutritionally inadequate diets.