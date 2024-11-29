TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A better alternative to Trump's tariffs

Even if Trump halved his proposed tariffs, they would still have devastating consequences.

Anne O. Krueger (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Washington
Fri, November 29, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A better alternative to Trump's tariffs United States president-elect Donald Trump gestures as he meets with House of Representatives Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Nov. 13, 2024. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

O

ver the past 75 years, global prosperity, poverty reduction and economic growth rates have reached unprecedented levels, largely driven by the open multilateral trading system. By lowering tariffs and reducing transportation and communication costs, this system has enabled efficient producers to access new markets in a competitive global environment, thereby fostering innovation.

But the multilateral trading system, which came under threat when Donald Trump won the 2016 United States presidential election, is at risk of unraveling following Trump’s return to the White House. During his first term, Trump rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership, renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement and launched a trade war with China, sharply raising tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as on steel, aluminum and other goods, often justifying these measures on national-security grounds.

Regrettably, President Joe Biden did not reverse Trump’s tariffs, jeopardizing a system that had long benefited both the US and the global economy. During his campaign, Trump pledged to impose a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods and a 60 percent tariff on all imports from China. He also threatened to keep raising tariffs until the US eliminates its trade deficit.

Even if Trump halved his proposed tariffs, they would still have devastating consequences. After all, the external current-account balance (of which trade comprises the largest part) reflects the gap between a country’s total consumption and its production. Addressing the US external deficit requires either higher incomes or lower domestic demand. While raising tariffs might reduce some imports, it would also increase the cost of imported parts and components for US firms, which would mean higher prices for consumers and a loss of competitiveness for exporters. If imports fell faster than exports, the dollar’s exchange rate would adjust to balance supply and demand in the currency market, with revaluation further undermining US competitiveness.

While Trump’s proposals are undeniably extreme, neither of America’s two major parties supports free trade as strongly as they once did. The most commonly cited reason for this is the economic dislocation and job losses caused by import competition. Even with the US unemployment rate at a historically low 4.1 percent, rising imports have inflicted significant pain on local communities.

But tariffs are not a solution to the problems of small-town America. Higher tariffs drive up the prices of imported goods, and Trump’s proposed tariffs would almost certainly curtail consumption. Although tariffs might temporarily slow layoffs and plant closures, the overall impact on the US economy, including the inevitable retaliation from other countries, would be profoundly damaging.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Trump’s first term offers a cautionary tale. His import tariffs, lower than those he is now proposing, are estimated to have cost the average American household more than US$1,000 annually, and the damage would have been even worse if US importers had not rerouted goods through countries like Vietnam, where Chinese parts and components were assembled and then exported to the US to avoid Trump’s punitive duties.

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Related Articles

From promise to peril: Tackling the rise of illegal P2P lending in Indonesia

Government’s housing target calls for paradigm shift

Global trade à la Trump

Elon Musk’s $2 trillion fiscal fantasy

IMF warns Asia retaliatory tariffs could undermine growth

Related Article

From promise to peril: Tackling the rise of illegal P2P lending in Indonesia

Government’s housing target calls for paradigm shift

Global trade à la Trump

Elon Musk’s $2 trillion fiscal fantasy

IMF warns Asia retaliatory tariffs could undermine growth

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

More in Opinion

 View more
Shipping containers are stacked on April 12, 2024, at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Academia

Asia in denial
A flag is left at the event held by Democratic presidential nominee United States Vice President Kamala Harris during Election Night, at Howard University, in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2024.
Academia

The Democrats' only option
Commander of Main Navy Base 5, First Adm. Arya Delano (front row from left), Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov, COTG Capt. Aleksei Antsiferov and Russian Military Attache to Indonesia Col. Maxim Lukianov walk together after the Russian fleet arrived at the North Jamrud pier of Tanjung Perak Port for a five-day joint military exercise between Indonesia and Russia, in Surabaya, East Java, on Nov. 3.
Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds

Highlight
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

Global trade à la Trump
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Regulations

Tax waiver to boost home sales, but developers want clear blueprint

The Latest

 View more
Election Updates

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
Companies

Ford to make EV investment in Indonesia in 2025: Ministry
Election Updates

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections
Politics

Ex-KPK chief requests probe termination, skips questioning
Regulations

Govt to turn some social aid into working capital for the poor
Asia & Pacific

China, Russia militaries conduct joint air patrol over Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Marcos says debate over impeachment of VP Sara Duterte a 'storm in a teacup'
Asia & Pacific

Three dead, thousands displaced as Malaysia warns of worst floods in a decade
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A better alternative to Trump's tariffs

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.